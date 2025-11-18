Home / Markets / News / Nomura upgrades Siemens to 'Neutral,' raises target to ₹3,325: Here's why

Nomura upgrades Siemens to 'Neutral,' raises target to ₹3,325: Here's why

The upgrade by Nomura comes on the back of a strong operational performance in Q4FY25, where Siemens delivered a meaningful beat despite pockets of muted demand.

Siemens
Going forward, Siemens' management remains upbeat about sustaining growth at 2x India’s real GDP, anchored by major capex tailwinds in mobility and electrification. | (Photo: Reuters)
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nomura on Siemens: Japanese brokerage Nomura has upgraded Siemens India stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Reduce’ and raised its target price to ₹3,325 (earlier ₹2,780), reflecting a more constructive view on the company’s earnings trajectory and margin prospects. 
 
The revised target implies a forward valuation of 48x December’27F earnings per share (EPS), broadly aligned with Siemens’ long-term average and at an 8 per cent discount to ABB’s target multiple. The brokerage has also lifted its FY26-27 earnings estimates by 3 per cent, underpinned by improving profitability in the Mobility (MO) segment and expectations of steady order conversion across key verticals.  “We raise FY26-27F earnings by 3 per cent to factor improved MO profitability and forecast PAT CAGR of 16 per cent over FY25-28F. We roll forward our valuation to December’27F EPS and upgrade our rating to ‘Neutral’ with a revised SOTP-based TP of ₹3,325 (previously ₹2,780), implying a target P/E of 48x (45x earlier), in line with long term average, at an 8 per cent discount to our target P/E for ABB (Reduce),” said Umesh Raut and Aritra Banerjee of Nomura, in a note dated November 17, 2025.  ALSO READ | PhysicsWallah shares trade at over 30% premium; should you buy, sell or hold?

What's behind Nomura upgrade?

The upgrade by Nomura comes on the back of a strong operational performance in Q4FY25, where Siemens delivered a meaningful beat despite pockets of muted demand. 
 
Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹5,170 crore, rising 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and outperforming Nomura’s and consensus estimates by 14 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. The momentum was largely driven by robust growth in the MO and Smart Infrastructure (SI) businesses, which expanded 29 per cent and 20 per cent Y-o-Y, even as Digital Industries (DI) reported a softer 1 per cent growth due to slower backlog accretion amid muted private capex.
  Siemens India's order inflows increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,800 crore, marginally below Nomura’s expectations. Siemens’ order backlog stood at a healthy ₹42,250 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y and slightly ahead of estimates, providing solid revenue visibility heading into FY26.
 
The company's profitability also surprised positively, analysts said. Adjusted for one-time demerger costs of ₹20.1 crore, Ebitda rose 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹640 crore, coming in 19 per cent above Nomura’s and 7 per cent above consensus. Margins remained resilient at 12.3 per cent, aided by a sharp expansion in MO’s Ebit margin, which improved 294 bps to 11.1 per cent. However, margins in the SI and DI segments softened modestly. Recurring PAT declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹500 crore, yet still managed a small beat versus Nomura’s forecast.  ALSO READ | Ahluwalia Contracts shares soars as analysts up target; jumps 20% in two sessions 
Going forward, management remains upbeat about sustaining growth at 2x India’s real GDP, anchored by major capex tailwinds in mobility and electrification. Siemens is already bidding for a major ₹21,000-crore Vande Metro tender from MRVC, covering 2,856 coaches. The much-awaited 9,000 HP locomotive order, worth ₹26,000 crore, is expected to move into execution by early CY26, pending prototype approval.
 
According to Nomura, the SI division is set to benefit from structural themes such as grid modernisation, higher electrification intensity, expanding data-center capacity and accelerating EV-charging rollout. Meanwhile, the DI segment, which has seen subdued traction lately, is projected to revive on the back of semiconductor-linked complex electronics projects and a broader pick-up in private industrial capex as consumption strengthens.
 
Exports, especially from the MO division, may emerge as an additional growth lever over the medium term.
 
Thus, Nomura maintained a balanced outlook, flagging risks such as potential margin pressures in MO due to competitive bidding and weaker pricing power in SI. Upside triggers, analysts believe, include large MO order wins and stronger-than-expected data-centre demand.
 
That said, around 1:35 PM, Siemens shares traded in the green even as the broader market remained under pressure. The stock gained up to 1.08 per cent, hitting an intraday high of ₹3,269.80 on the BSE.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty pare losses; Sensex down 100 pts; Metal, Realty drag; broader market slide

Why did 5paisa Capital shares zoom 21% in two days? Details here

Three-Fourths of IPO proceeds since 2015 have been secondary exits

Fairchem Organics shares hit 20% upper band as board to consider buyback

India likely to enter Bloomberg Global Index as FPIs give positive feedback

Topics :Share Market TodayThe Smart InvestorSiemens IndiaSiemensMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50NomuraIndian equities

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story