Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, & likely gains

Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for The basis of allotment for Godavari Biorefineries IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, October 28, 2024. The IPO subscription window closed on Friday, October 25, 2024. Godavari Biorefineries IPO was available at a price band of Rs 334-352 with a lot size of 42 shares for investors. The public issue received decent participation, being oversubscribed 1.83 times by the last date of subscription.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO final subscription status

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) placed the highest bid for the Godavari Biorefineries IPO, with a subscription rate of 2.76 times, followed by retail investors at 1.71 times. Meanwhile, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 0.90 times by the last day of the subscription.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment status

The shares of Godavari Biorefineries are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official website of BSE or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can follow these links to check the allotment status directly:

- Check Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment status on BSE - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment status on NSE: - Check Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment status on Link Intime India - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html - Check Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Godavari Biorefineries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The grey market premium (GMP) of Godavari Biorefineries IPO continued to remain positive on Monday. The company's shares are currently trading at a premium of Rs 5 or nearly 1.42 per cent over the upper band of the IPO price, according to several websites that track grey market activities. This suggests a lacklustre listing for Godavari Biorefineries shares.

Godavari Biorefineries expected listing price

Shares of Godavari Biorefineries are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Current trends in the grey market suggest that Godavari Biorefineries shares may list around Rs 357, a premium of just over 1 per cent from the upper band of the issue price. Godavari Biorefineries (GBL) is a leading integrated sugar company in India, operating in sugar, ethanol, bio-based chemicals, and power. As of 2024, GBL is India's largest ethanol producer by volume and the world's largest manufacturer of 3-methyl-3-pentene-2-one (MPO).