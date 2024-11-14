Godrej Industries shares jumped 9 per cent in trade on Thursday, November 14 and registered an intraday high of Rs 1,016.5 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock came after the company reported healthy Q2FY25 results.

Around 9:21 AM, Godrej Industries shares were up 5.08 per cent at Rs 979.65 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.14 per cent at 77,802.39. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 32,988.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,313.95 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs

642.4 per share.

Godrej Industries reported its Q2 results after market hours on Wednesday. The filing showed that the company's net profit rose 287.62 per cent to Rs 87 crore as compared to Rs 229 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations rose 22 per cent to Rs 4,805 crore as compared to Rs 3,938 crore a year ago.

The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the second quarter stood at Rs 575 crore from Rs 266 crore a year ago.

The Ebitda margins of the company for the quarter under review stood at 12 per cent as compared to 6.7 per cent.

As per the company filing, its home care business grew by 12 per cent in Q2FY25. Household Insecticide volume grew in the mid-single digit. Air Fresheners continue to consistently deliver strong double-digit volume growth. Fabric Care delivered strong double-digit volume growth.

More From This Section

Further, personal care segment grew by 3 per cent in the September quarter of current financial year. Personal Wash delivers flattish volume growth; continue to gain market share. Magic Handwash continues to deliver strong double-digit volume growth and gain market share. Hair Colours volume grew in double digits.

Godrej Expert Rich Crème access packs continue to outperform. Deodorants and Sexual Wellness delivered strong double-digit volume growth.

Godrej Industries Limited (GIL) is a diversified Indian conglomerate and a part of the Godrej Group. The company operates across various sectors, including chemicals, real estate, agribusiness, and consumer goods.

Established in 1897, Godrej Industries is one of India's oldest and most respected business houses. It has a significant presence in the manufacturing of industrial chemicals, such as surfactants, oleochemicals, and other specialty chemicals, and it also has a notable stake in Godrej Properties, the group's real estate arm.

Additionally, Godrej Industries is involved in agribusiness, producing edible oils, and other products that cater to consumer markets. The company has a reputation for innovation, sustainability, and its commitment to social responsibility.

In the past one year, Godrej Industries shares have gained 40 per cent against Sensex's rise of 18 per cent.