Stocks to watch, Nov 14: PFC, Eicher Motors, Vi, Nalco, Swiggy, ONGC

Stocks to watch on Thursday, November 14, 2024: Indian shares are poised to open lower amid mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures, at the last count, were trading 27 points lower at 23,631.5.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex closed at 77,690.95, down 984.23 points or 1.25 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 settled at 23,559.05, down 324.40 points or 1.36 per cent from its previous close.

Here are few stocks which will be in limelight for today's (November 14) session:

Q2 results: Bharat Forge, Delhivery, Easy Trip Planners, Hero MotoCorp, Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry), Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth), Grasim Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ipca Laboratories, Bajaj Healthcare, Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Muthoot Finance, Anupam Rasayan India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, GVK Power & Infrastructure, ITI, Nazara Technologies, Sobha and others will announce their September quarter earnings today.

Auto stocks: Passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws) segments in October posted their highest-ever domestic sales on the back of festival demand, with Dussehra and Diwali falling in the month. However, the three-wheeler (3W) segment faced a slight decline in domestic sales. Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield motorcycle maker posted an 8.3 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of the current financial year to Rs 1,100 crore as compared to Rs 1,016 crore during the same period in FY24. For Q2FY25, Eicher Motors reported best ever Q2 revenue from operations at Rs 4,263 crore, as compared to Rs 4,115 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Vodafone Idea (Vi): The company reported a net loss of Rs 7,175.9 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY25) as compared to a loss of Rs 8,737 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. On a sequential basis. However, the firm’s net loss was 11.5 per cent higher than the Rs 6,432 crore loss reported in Q1. Nalco: State-owned National Aluminium Company's (Nalco) consolidated net profit rose more than five-fold to Rs 1,045.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as compared to Rs 187.35 crore a year ago. The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the current financial year. Passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws) segments in October posted their highest-ever domestic sales on the back of festival demand, with Dussehra and Diwali falling in the month. However, the three-wheeler (3W) segment faced a slight decline in domestic sales.Royal Enfield motorcycle maker posted an 8.3 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of the current financial year to Rs 1,100 crore as compared to Rs 1,016 crore during the same period in FY24. For Q2FY25, Eicher Motors reported best ever Q2 revenue from operations at Rs 4,263 crore, as compared to Rs 4,115 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.The company reported a net loss of Rs 7,175.9 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY25) as compared to a loss of Rs 8,737 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. On a sequential basis. However, the firm’s net loss was 11.5 per cent higher than the Rs 6,432 crore loss reported in Q1.

NBCC (India): The company reported a 53 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 125.13 crore for the quarter ended September as compared to Rs 81.90 crore a year ago.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) declined 37 per cent to Rs 297 crore in the September 2024 quarter as compared to Rs 474 crore in the July-September quarter of the f last financial year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,437 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 6,280 crore a year ago.

Thomas Cook: The company reported a rise in the consolidated profit by 37.8 per cent to Rs 64.9 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30 compared with the same quarter last year. The firm’s net sales increased by 8.7 per cent to Rs 2,003.8 crore on a year-on-year basis for the same quarter.

Goodluck India: Special steel maker Goodluck India reported a 30 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 45.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter as compared to Rs 34.70 crore a year ago. SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank: State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank have been named as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) by the Reserve Bank of India. The Reserve Bank on Wednesday came out with the list of D-SIBs. Tata Motors: Giving a tough time to Tata Motors, which had a monopoly in the electric passenger vehicle market until last year, JSW MG Motor India is gathering momentum with the launch of the new MG Windsor.

PFC: The board of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has decided not to sanction loans to Shapoorji Pallonji group as it does not favour taking "high-end exposure", PFC CMD Parminder Chopra said.

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is planning to open five wells in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin deepwater block. The upstream oil company is focused on raising production in the second half of FY25 (2024-25) by reducing the turnaround time for opening wells.

Swiggy: shares of the food delivery platform were listed on the bourses on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Swiggy registered a 17 per cent gain on its stock market debut. Shares of the company closed at Rs 456 apiece, up 17 per cent, above the issue price of Rs 390.

Samhi Hotels: Marriott International and Samhi Hotels signed a pact to develop three new properties comprising more than 568 rooms across India.