Unichem Labs stock climbs 6% after turnaround in net profits in Q2

Shares of Unichem Laboratories jumped as much 5.73 per cent at Rs 927.20 per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals. This came after the company reported a strong quarterly earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

Unichem Laboratories on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 30.49 crore in Q2FY25 versus a net loss of Rs 24.9 crore in the year ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 462 crore in the September quarter of FY25, reflecting an 11.32 per cent decrease from Rs 415 crore in the previous year. The company’s total expenses dropped by 1.3 per cent to Rs 437 crore, compared with Rs 443 crore in the same quarter last year.

Unichem Laboratories’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 58 crore, soaring 566 per cent versus Rs 8.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda margin improved to 12.55 per cent versus 2.11 per cent in Q2FY24.

Unichem Laboratories is an India-based pharmaceutical company that specialises in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company operates through four divisions: Unichem Pharma, Unichem Specialities, Unisearch, and Neu-Foreva.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Unichem has five manufacturing facilities located in Roha (Maharashtra), Goa, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh), and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh).

More From This Section

Unichem Laboratories share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 114 per cent, while gaining 115 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 7.5 per cent year to date and 19.6 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 6,203.45 crore. Unichem Laboratories shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of -112.27 times and at an earning per share of Rs -7.81.

At 2:37 PM; the shares of the company were trading 1.10 per cent higher at Rs 886.60 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.15 per cent at 77,766.50 level.