Gland Pharma rises 5%, hits 1-month high on USFDA nod to eye-allergy drug

Gland Pharma share price today: Gland Pharma share price rose to over one-month high on Thursday after getting approval for an eye-allergy drug from the US Food and Drug Administration. The scrip jumped 4.80 per cent to ₹1,790.40, the highest level since December 3, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange. Total traded volume, so far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), stood at 54 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.37, according to data on Bloomberg.

Gland Pharma share price was trading 1.61 per cent higher at ₹1,735.90 as of 9:49 AM, as compared to 0.29 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index. The stock has declined 6.38 per cent in the last 12 months.

Why did Gland Pharma share price rise today?

Gland Pharma's share price rose on Thursday as the company received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7 per cent. The over-the-counter drug is therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug Pataday One-day relief 0.7 per cent of Alcon Laboratories.

Globally, the market share of Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution is estimated to have reached $1,320 million in 2025. The market size would continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2 per cent from 2025 to 2033, according to Cognitive Market Consulting and Research. The market size is expriencing robust growth due to the wake of frequent eye allergies and conjunctivitis.

In India, apart from Gland Pharma, Alchem Laboratories, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, and Lupin have approval for the drug from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Gland Pharma stock outlook: Analysts' view Currently, Gland Pharma is struggling to sustain above ₹1,753, which coincides with a weekly pivot resistance, indicating supply pressure at higher levels. The inability to hold above this mark suggests hesitation among buyers and the possibility of short-term consolidation, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers. "Hence, aggressive long positions should be avoided at this stage. A decisive daily closing above ₹1753 will be crucial to confirm a breakout and signal renewed bullish momentum. Once this level is convincingly crossed and held, the stock may witness follow-through buying, opening the path towards the ₹1,850 target," he said. Established in 1978, Gland Pharma became the largest manufacturer of injectables, with a global footprint in more than 60 countries. The company primarily functions in the Business-to-Business (B2B) model.

Besides, after opening with a gap-up today, the stock failed to hold at higher levels and started coming down after facing resistance around the confluence zone of its 100 and 200 exponential moving average (EMA) on daily charts, noted Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research at Globe Capital Markets. "Going ahead, cross and sustenance above ₹1,790-₹1,800 zone hold the key for a sustainable up move up to ₹1,920-₹1,960 levels. On the downside, supports are placed around ₹1,675-₹1,625 spot zone," he added. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.