Technical outlook on Gold

Gold price chart (Source: YES Securities)

Historically, Gold prices have performed well in periods of stagflation, and such risks are building now. However, for the immediate run, our technical analysis points to a bearish bias in gold prices, says YES Securities.The brokerage firm reckons that a close below $5,000/oz on a daily basis will confirm the breakout for a move to $4,600 - $4,400/oz, while this will be invalidated in case of a close above $5,150/oz.