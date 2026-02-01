Associate Sponsors

Gold, silver ETFs extend fall; BSE shifts to T-1 price band amid volatility

Gold and silver ETFs extended their decline amid a sharp global sell-off in precious metals, prompting BSE to revise price band calculations to T-1 NAV to better reflect heightened market volatility

The decline was steeper in the case of silver ETFs, which were largely closed for trading on Sunday as they hit the lower circuit
Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
Why did gold and silver ETFs extend their decline?
 
Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their decline on Sunday, tracking the slump in precious metal prices in international markets on Friday. Gold ETFs, which fell nearly 7 per cent during the session, have now corrected about 18 per cent from their all-time highs recorded on January 29.
 
Why were silver ETFs largely locked at the lower circuit?
 
The decline was steeper in the case of silver ETFs, which were largely closed for trading on Sunday as they hit the lower circuit. The ETFs breached the 20 per cent lower circuit even as they declined just 10–15 per cent during the session. This was due to the difference in the way price bands are determined for ETFs vis-à-vis stocks.
 
How are price bands currently calculated for ETFs?
 
At present, ETFs are subject to a fixed ±20 per cent price band, with the base price derived from the net asset value (NAV) of two trading days earlier (T-2).
 
What change has BSE made to address the volatility?
 
However, given the volatility, exchanges have moved to T-1 NAV for gold and silver ETF price band calculations.
 
“In view of the volatility in underlying gold and silver prices, reference price for gold and silver ETFs traded on the exchange shall be based on the T-1 NAV as published by the respective mutual funds. Accordingly, the prescribed price band of +/- 20 per cent shall be applicable to the said T-1 NAV price for trading purposes,” BSE said in a circular on Sunday.
 
What triggered the sharp fall in global gold and silver prices?
 
Gold and silver prices have witnessed a pullback in the last few sessions after a strong rally. On Friday, international spot gold prices declined nearly 10 per cent — the sharpest single-day fall since 1983 — after US President Donald Trump announced his choice for Federal Reserve chair. Silver slumped nearly 30 per cent, marking its worst day on record. The strengthening of the US dollar following Trump’s announcement and profit-taking were cited as the key reasons behind the decline.

Topics :Gold ETFsilver ETFsGold ETFsPrecious metalsBSE

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

