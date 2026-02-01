Gold, silver ETFs extend fall; BSE shifts to T-1 price band amid volatility

How are price bands currently calculated for ETFs?
At present, ETFs are subject to a fixed ±20 per cent price band, with the base price derived from the net asset value (NAV) of two trading days earlier (T-2).
What change has BSE made to address the volatility?
However, given the volatility, exchanges have moved to T-1 NAV for gold and silver ETF price band calculations.
“In view of the volatility in underlying gold and silver prices, reference price for gold and silver ETFs traded on the exchange shall be based on the T-1 NAV as published by the respective mutual funds. Accordingly, the prescribed price band of +/- 20 per cent shall be applicable to the said T-1 NAV price for trading purposes,” BSE said in a circular on Sunday.