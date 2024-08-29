Govt bond yields steady, benchmark holds above 6.85% as traders await data

While a rate cut is certain next month, bets are split between a 25-basis-point and a 50-bp cut, with odds of the latter remaining around 35 per cent. For 2024, markets are expecting cuts of just above 100 bps.
Meanwhile, India's April-June growth data is due after market hours on Friday,and a Reuters poll expects gross domestic product (GDP) to have grown an annual 6.9 per cent, down from 7.8 per cent in the preceding quarter, due to lower government spending.
Traders also await fresh debt supply as New Delhi will sell bonds worth Rs 30,000 crore ($3.58 billion) on Friday, including the benchmark bond worth Rs 20,000 crore, that would take its outstanding issuance of Rs 1.6 trillion.
