Rahul Gandhi demands immediate arrest of Adani, probe against Sebi chief

Adani should be arrested immediately and interrogated, and his 'protector' and Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch should be removed from her post probed, Rahul Gandhi added

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 1:58 PM IST
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani after the billionaire industrialist was charges in the US for alleged bribery and fraud.

Addressing a press conference here hours after the US prosecutors charged Adani and associates for allegedly paying $250 million bribe to Indian officials, the Congress leader said it is now pretty clear and established in the US that the businessman has broken Indian as well as American laws.

The Adani group has not yet reacted to the charges.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek hain to safe hain' slogan, Gandhi said that as long as the prime minister and Adani are together, they are safe in India.

He said Adani should be arrested immediately and interrogated, and his "protector" and Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch should be removed from her post probed.

Gandhi further said he will raise the issue during the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday.

He also said the demand of the opposition for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe stands.

"I can guarantee that Adani won't be arrested or investigated in India because the Modi government was protecting him," Gandhi alleged.

He said investigations should cover all states, irrespective of which party was in power.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

