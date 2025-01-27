Denta Water IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, expected listing price

Denta Water IPO allotment status: TThe basis of allotment for the Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO shares is likely to be finalisd today, Monday, January 27, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, January 24, 2025, receiving enthusiastic participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 221.68 times.

Denta Water IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Integrated Registry Management Services, the registrar for the issue. Once theallotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Integrated Registry Management Services, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Denta Water IPO allotment status directly:

Check Denta Water IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Denta Water IPO allotment status on Integrated Registry Management Services:

Check Denta Water IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Denta Water IPO final subscription status

Rs 220.50 crore public offering of Denta Water, offered at a price band of Rs 279-294 with a lot size of 50 shares, received bids for 1,16,38,18,100 shares against the 52,50,000 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 221.68 times by the end of the subscription period, as per data available on the BSE.

The Denta Water IPO witnessed the highest demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 507.27 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for 236.94 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 90.56 times.

Denta Water IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Denta Water were trading at Rs 414 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 120 or 40.82 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 294, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Denta Water IPO listing price prediction

Shares of Denta Water are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. If current grey market trends sustain, Denta Water shares may list at around Rs 414 apiece, yielding a return of approximately 41 per cent over the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions

Denta Water and Infra Solutions is a water and infrastructure solutions company incorporated in 2016. The company designs, installs, and commissions water management infrastructure projects, including groundwater recharge initiatives. Denta Water has executed projects in Bengaluru and owns land in Karnataka for agricultural production. The company provides various water management services and has completed 32 projects as of November 30, 2024. It also undertakes construction projects on railways and highways.