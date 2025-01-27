Dividend, Stock-split: Wipro, Tips Music, 4 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks: Shares of IT major Wipro, Tips Music, and four other companies will remain in the spotlight during today's trading session as they are set to turn ex-date tomorrow, January 28, 2025, following their respective corporate announcements. These include Wipro, Zensar Technologies, Wendt (India), Tips Music, Mangalam Industrial Finance, and Mazda, with corporate actions ranging from interim dividends to a stock split, as per the data available on the BSE.

Wipro has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Similarly, Wendt (India), and Tips Music have announced interim dividends of Rs 30 per share and Rs 3 per share, respectively. The ex-date and record date for these two companies are also set for January 28, 2025.

Zensar Technologies, and Mangalam Industrial Finance will trade ex-date tomorrow for their interim dividends of Rs 2 per share and Rs 0.01 per share, respectively. Both companies have fixed January 28, 2025, as the record date to finalise the list of eligible shareholders.

Mazda will also turn ex-date tomorrow for its announced stock split. The company plans to subdivide one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into five equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The record date for this stock split is January 28, 2025.

Additionally, Tanla Platforms and KEI Industries are trading ex-date today, January 27, following the announcement of interim dividends of Rs 6 and Rs 4 per share, respectively. Meanwhile, Shraddha Prime Projects shares are trading ex-date today after the company announced a bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio for its shareholders.

The ex-date marks the point when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or stock splits. To qualify for these benefits, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. Beneficiaries of these corporate actions are finalised based on the list of shareholders recorded at the end of the record date.