Home / Markets / News / Growth, margins play whack-a-mole with consumer discretionary space

Growth, margins play whack-a-mole with consumer discretionary space

Some brokerages bet on consumer staples, preferring this more defensive space

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Premium
Growth, margins play whack-a-mole with consumer discretionary space

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The consumer discretionary segment had a muted October-December quarter (third quarter, or Q3) in 2022-23 (FY23), pegged back by weak consumer sentiment. Most sub-categories across price segments bore the brunt. Given sluggish demand conditions and an operational miss in Q3FY23, brokerages expect the trend to prolong in 2023-24 (FY24). PhillipCapital projects consumer discretionary companies to sl

Topics :InflationCPIInterest rate hikeQSR

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Also Read

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

India's inflation at 7.4%; What are inflation numbers in other countries?

CPI inflation eases to 11-month low of 5.9% in November; IIP contracts

High food price-led inflation worrisome for markets, policymakers: Analysts

RBI decision, global cues to drive mkts in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

Mcap of nine of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 trillion last week

Sebi bans 3 people for 2 yrs; fines Rs 90 lakh in ZEEL insider trading case

India Inc's credit profile shows robust performance in Fy23: India Ratings

Sebi probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story