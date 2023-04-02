Home / Markets / News / Mcap of nine of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 trillion last week

Mcap of nine of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 trillion last week

Nine of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 234,097.42 crore in market valuation amid a positive trend in equities last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer

New Delhi
Mcap of nine of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 trillion last week

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nine of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 2,34,097.42 crore in market valuation amid a positive trend in equities last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 1,464.42 points or 2.54 per cent in a holiday-shortened last week. Equity markets were closed on Thursday on account of 'Ram Navami'.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 86,317.26 crore to Rs 15,77,092.66 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 30,864.1 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,73,018.69 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation rallied Rs 26,782.76 crore to Rs 8,98,199.09 crore and that of Infosys surged Rs 19,601.95 crore to Rs 5,92,289.92 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 18,385.55 crore to Rs 6,01,201.66 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 17,644.35 crore to Rs 6,12,532.60 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap went up by Rs 16,153.55 crore to Rs 4,67,381.93 crore and that of HDFC jumped Rs 12,155.78 crore to Rs 4,82,001.12 crore.

The mcap of ITC advanced Rs 6,192.12 crore to Rs 4,76,552.34 crore.

However, Bharti Airtel's valuation diminished by Rs 7,387.05 crore to Rs 4,17,577.59 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Topics :mcapmarket capReliance IndustriesEquities

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

Also Read

HDFC Bank is now ten times bigger than the crisis-struck Credit Suisse

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Amazon becomes world's first listed firm to lose $1 trillion in market cap

Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 95,337 cr last week

Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms rises Rs 1.33 trn; Reliance leads

Sebi bans 3 people for 2 yrs; fines Rs 90 lakh in ZEEL insider trading case

India Inc's credit profile shows robust performance in Fy23: India Ratings

Sebi probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Markets log biggest 1-day jump in over 4 months; RIL, ICICI lead charge

Sebi imposes Rs 1.55-cr fine on 23 entities for flouting regulatory norms

Next Story