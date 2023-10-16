Home / Markets / News / GSFC hits record high, up 9% on heavy volumes and stable business outlook

GSFC hits record high, up 9% on heavy volumes and stable business outlook

The higher stock levels, coupled with likely momentum to be achieved in fresh production/imports, FY24 is likely to witness a situation of comfortable availabilities in the fertilizer sector

SI Reporter Mumbai
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) rallied 9 per cent on the BSE to a record high of Rs 204.50 in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock of the fertiliser company has surged 17 per cent on a stable business outlook.

The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 193.40 touched on September 6, 2023. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly 10-fold today. A combined 18.8 million equity shares, representing 4.7 per cent of total equity of GSFC, changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:33 AM. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 66,271.

GSFC is a public sector undertaking promoted by the Gujarat government (GoG). GoG, through its undertaking, Gujarat State Investment Ltd (GSIL), owns 37.84 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company.

GSFC operates in two segments fertilizers and industrial products, with integrated manufacturing facilities enabling it to benefit from synergies by manufacturing a host of fertilizers and industrial products.

Fertilizers contribute around 60-70 per cent to the total operating income, whereas industrial products contribute a balance of 30-40 per cent.

GSFC manufactures fertilizers like di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), ammonium sulphate (AS), ammonium phosphate sulphate (APS) and urea, and industrial products like caprolactam, nylon-6, melamine, MEK oxime, and polymers, among others.

With better availability of fertilizers through alternative countries, besides opening up exports through China, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war has relatively diffused. Therefore, availability of fertilizers, especially P&K products may not remain a constraint, unlike the situation faced over the past 2 years.

Import prices of two major fertilizers, DAP & Urea have prevailed significantly lower during Q1-23/24, which are the lowest in the past two years.

Similarly, the prices of raw materials like PA, Ammonia, Sulphur are having consistently declining trend, which will support the domestic industry to follow higher production. Prices of PA & Ammonia have declined in the range of $970 & $300 PMT , respectively, during the period of Q1-23/24.

Significant increase in Urea production achieved through revival of the old plants will extend a great relief to tovernment for its imports. As followed during FY 2022-23, the govt may proportionately curtail Urea imports further in FY 2023-24.

The higher stock levels of fertilizers in the country as on April 1, coupled with likely momentum to be achieved in fresh production/imports, FY23-24 is likely to witness the situation of comfortable availabilities in the fertilizer sector, GNFC said in its FY23 annual report.

Adequate availability of major products like DAP & Urea and its reasonable MRP may continue to be challenging to sustain market growth for products like AS & APS.

Selling prices of fertilizers are unlikely to get increased, at least in the Kharif’23 season. The prevailing price trend of raw materials and its adequate availability will support Phosphatic production at our Sikka Unit, the company said.

Meanwhile, going forward, CARE Ratings expects the revenue from operations and profitability of GSFC to moderate in FY24 as compared with FY23 levels due to a decrease in the input prices and resultant decrease in fertilizer prices. However, the performance of its industrial products division is likely to improve in FY24 with expectation of pickup in demand from downstream industries resulting in improved demand for melamine and improved caprolactam-benzene spread, the rating agency said in a rationale.

The ‘Stable’ outlook on the rating reflects that the rated entity shall continue to maintain its dominant position in most of its products alongwith maintaining its highly comfortable financial risk profile, CARE Ratings said.

Also Read

GNFC, GSFC: Trading strategies for fertiliser stocks amid rebound on charts

Subsidy Booster: GNFC, Chambal, GSFC eye up to 11% gain amid bullish bias

New dividend, bonus share policy to create value for Gujarat PSUs: Analysts

Govt launches flying squads to prevent illegal diversion of agri-grade urea

China's urea export curbs may not hit India much, push up global rates

Delta Corp slips 9% on additional GST shortfall notice worth Rs 6,384 crore

Mark Mobius-backed MapMyIndia stock doubles as mapping services grow

India and Indonesia risk the biggest fallout from geopolitical shocks

Stocks to Watch today: Adani Group, DMart, HDFC Life, TaMo, Dalmia Bharat

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, trades flat; HCL Tech, Titan lead

Topics :Stock MarketBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsMarkets

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story