Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 150 pts; Delta Corp sinks 8%, Texmaco up 7%

Stock market LIVE updates on October 16, 2023: Shares of Texmaco Rail Engineering zoomed 7 per cent on demerger talks

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets fell slightly on Monday as investors juggled between Q2-FY24 quarterly results of India Inc and geopolitical tensions between Israel and Gaza. The S&P BSE Sensex quoted at 66,138 levels, down 145 points or 0.22 per cent. The Nifty50, on the other hand, hovered around 19,700-mark. 
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outperformed the market by rising 0.17 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively.
Among individual stocks, shares of Delta Corp tanked 8 per cent after the company's subsidiary received notice for a goods and services tax of Rs 6,384 for payment of the shortfall tax.
Besides, shares of HDFC Life was up 0.6 per cent after the private insurer posted 15.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 376.77 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. Net premium income rose by 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 14,755.96 crore from Rs 13,110.91 crore.
Those of DMart (Avenue Supermarts), meanwhile, declined 3 per cent after Q2 net profit slipped 9.1 per cent to Rs 623.35 crore for Q2-FY24. Total income, however, was up 18.6 per cent YoY at Rs 12,661.29 crore.
Those of Texmaco Rail Engineering, meanwhile, zoomed 7 per cent on demerger talks.
Among sectors, the Nifty Auto, and IT indices were up 0.3 per cent each. The Nifty Bank index, on the flipside, fell 0.3 per cent.

10:03 AM

Delta Corp slips 9% on additional GST shortfall notice worth Rs 6,384 crore

9:24 AM

Divi's Lab, BPCL, Nestle lead losing pack

9:22 AM

ONGC, LTIMindtree additional winners on Nifty

9:20 AM

Heatmap: HCLTech, Maruti take lead with gains in a weak market

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty slides near 19,700

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex opens 120 points lower

9:03 AM

Currency check :: Rupee at Open

8:59 AM

Market Lens :: Nifty 50 outlook

8:51 AM

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

8:30 AM

Gift Nifty Alert :: Index down 16 points at 19,726 levels

8:25 AM

PBOC offers most cash support since 2020 as debt sales surge

8:18 AM

China says Israel’s actions in Gaza are 'beyond self defense'

8:12 AM

US boosts Middle East firepower in case Israel-Hamas war spreads

Earlier, Delta Corp had received a similar notice from the government - on September 22 - to pay tax of Rs 16,823 crore along with interest and penalty for the period July 2017 to March 2022. READ MORE

Comment :: 'Holding cash is a good strategy right now'

Concerns regarding the spread of the Israel-Hamas conflict have triggered the sharp spike in Brent crude to above $90 and safe-haven buying has pushed gold to above $1900.

The anxiety of the market is reflected in the CBOE VIX spiking above 19. 
 
Holding cash would be a good strategy in this uncertain time. The cash component in the portfolio may be increased as a measure of caution. Also, this will enable investors to buy when there is a big dip in the market, and it is important to note that big dips can happen since valuations are high.

Views by:  V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
 

Bajaj Electricals jumps 3% on winning a Rs 564-crore contract

Won a contract worth Rs 564 crore from Power Grid Corporation for 400 kV transmission lines in Andhra Pradesh.

Tata Motors gains 1% on plan to sell 10% stake in IPO-bound arm Tata Tech

Texmaco up 6% on strong Q2 results

Texmaco Rail Q2 consolidated net profit surged 70 per cent YoY to Rs 202 crore for the quarter ended September 2023.

Dmart sheds 3% as Q2 net profit slides 9% YoY

Dmart Q2 net profit slipped 9.1 per cent YoY to Rs 623.35 crore for Q2FY24.

Auto, Metal, PSBs lead sectoral wins

Broader indices log gains against benchmark losses

Pre-open: Nifty to begin below 19,750

Pre-open: Sensex off to slightly weak start

Market Lens :: Nifty 50 outlook

>> On the downside, the near term support would be at 19,550-19,625 levels, which is the average closing of the last 3 weeks, followed by 19,400 levels.

>> The key technical indicators have turned positive trending above the averages in line with the strong up move.

>> Highest call OI is at 19,800 strike, while, on the downside, the highest put OI is at 19,700 for the new weekly expiry.
 

Hotel stocks to ride the elevator to revenue growth on room rates

Hotel companies, which have experienced substantial share price gains in the past six months, are not only expected to post robust revenue growth in the seasonally weak July-September quarter (second quarter, or Q2) of 2023-24 (FY24), with the trend continuing in the second half (H2) of FY24, but according to some analysts, they will also benefit from a structural uptrend in progress. READ MORE

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

Led by loan book gains from erstwhile HDFC Ltd, analysts expect the lender to clock up to 44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit. Net interest income (NII), meanwhile, may increase in the range of 33 per cent to 40 per cent YoY, they project. READ MORE

Stocks to Watch today: Adani Group, DMart, HDFC Life

HDFC Life: The private insurer posted 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 376.77 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. Net premium income rose by 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 14,755.96 crore from Rs 13,110.91 crore.
 
Tata Motors (TaMo): The auto major seems to be on track to become a zero net debt company for its domestic business in 2023-24, and for Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) in FY25, according to analysts. READ MORE

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

