Gujarat Gas shares drop 6% on plans to restrict supply amid West Asia war

Shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd. tumbled over 6 per cent on Thursday after it issued force majeure notices to industrial customers, restricting contracted gas supplies due to severe R-LNG shortages amid the West Asia war.

Gujarat Gas issues force majeure notices

Gujarat Gas said the ongoing war in West Asia has severely constrained the availability of regasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG), impacting the gas supply scenario, it said in an exchange filing.

In response, the company has issued force majeure notices to its industrial customers under the terms of gas supply agreements, restricting the daily contracted quantity from March 6, 2026.

Gujarat Gas added that acts of war are not covered under its insurance policies, and the financial impact of the force majeure event cannot be estimated at this stage as the situation remains ongoing. The company said it is closely monitoring developments and will update stock exchanges on any material changes.