Hatsun Agro Product slips 8% in trade; here's what's worrying investors

Hatsun Agro Product, whose brands include Arun Icecreams, and Arokya Milk, shares slumped 7.7 per cent in Friday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 960.2 per share. The southward movement in the stock came after the company posted its Q3 numbers.

Around 11:23 AM, Hatsun Agro share price was down 2.07 per cent at Rs 1,194.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.86 per cent at 76,379.91. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 21,383.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,380 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 930.45 per share.

The company reported its Q3 results after market hours on Thursday. In its third quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company reported a net profit of Rs 41 crore as compared to Rs 57 crore a year ago, down 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Hatsun Agro's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,010 crore as compared to Rs 1,887 crore a year ago, up 6.5 per cent.

The company's Earnings before interest, tax, amotisation, and depreciation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 214 crore as compared to Rs 213 crore and Ebitda margins stood at 10.7 per cent in Q3 as compared to 11.3 per cent a year ago.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets products that cater to both cooking and consumption, like, milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, and lots more.

Its brands include Arun Icecreams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Curd, Hatsun Paneer, Hatsun Ghee, Hatsun Dairy Whitener, and Ibaco have become popular choices across the country. It also has a healthy global presence with dairy ingredients exported to 42 countries around the world — primarily in America, the Middle East, and South Asian markets.

The company has a technically advanced system that works in accordance with time-tested business processes across our 19 plants. To cater to the dairy requirements of a greater number of families, we are always on the lookout for markets waiting to be discovered.

In the past one year, Hatsun Agro Product shares have lost 10 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.7 per cent.