Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals cautious open for India markets; Q3 nos in focus
Market LIVE: Markets in India are likely to open on a cautious note today, following mixed global cues as investors focus on companies reporting December quarter results
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, January 17, 2025: A relief rally on Wednesday on Wall Street fizzled out on Thursday on account of a mixed set of macroeconomic data there, including strong retail sales numbers in December and largely in-line initial jobbless claims for the previous week, as investors kept their focus on President-elect Donald Trump's inaugaration on Monday, and prospects of future rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
In contrast, markets in Asia and Europe climbed in Thursday's trading session, with the Indian benchmark indices closing higher for the third straight session.
In that backdrop, at 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,335, around 40 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
Elsewhere, the World Bank on Thursday kept its growth forecast for India unchanged at 6.7 per cent for FY26, maintaining that the country will remain the fastest-growing major economy for the next two years. READ MORE
Separately, industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Thursday projected the Indian economy to clock a growth rate of 6.5–6.9 per cent in FY26, driven by easing inflationary pressures, a continuing thrust on capital expenditure (capex), and consumer spending gaining momentum. READ MORE
That apart, the yields on the 10-year government bond dropped 6 basis points (bps) to close the day at 6.75 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assured banks of conducting variable rate repo (VRR) auctions daily until further notice. The short-term, three-year bond yield fell by 8 bps to 6.69 per cent. In the first VRR auction on Thursday since its announcement on Wednesday, the RBI received bids worth Rs 30,760 crore against a notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. READ MORE
Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 16 paise to close at 86.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, dragged down by a strong American currency overseas, elevated crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows. However, positive domestic equity markets provided some cushion at the lower level, forex traders said. READ MORE
In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the constitution of the eighth Pay Commission for the central government employees, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters during the cabinet briefing. This comes two weeks before the government presents the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26. READ MORE
Elsewhere, the commerce department is talking to the finance ministry on continuing two major export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) for export-oriented units and special economic zones (SEZs), and the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES), ahead of the Union Budget. Both expired on December 31. READ MORE
Meanwhile, with the earnings season underway, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported a 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its consolidated profit (attributable to the owners) to Rs 18,540 crore for Q3FY25, beating analyst estimates. In a Bloomberg poll, 11 analysts estimated a consolidated revenue of Rs 2.33 trillion and nine foresaw a net income adjusted of Rs 18,326 crore for RIL in Q3FY25. READ MORE
That apart, Infosys reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit, amounting to Rs 6,806 crore for Q3FY25. This beat the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 6,773 crore. Sequentially, net profits were up 4.6 per cent. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 41,764 crore, up 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y, above the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 41,353 crore. Sequentially, revenue was up 1.9 per cent as clients continued to spend. However, the company's American depositary receipts (ADR) declined 6 per cent overnight. READ MORE
Separately, Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private-sector lender, reported a subdued year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit of 4 per cent, reaching Rs 6,034 crore for the quarter ended December (Q3FY25), owing to a rise in loan-loss provisions on account of an uptick in fresh slippages and a muted increase in net interest income (NII) and other income. READ MORE
Elsewhere, arbitrage funds, the new favourite of individual investors, delivered their best performance in nearly a decade in 2024. On average, the schemes delivered 8 per cent return last year, the highest since 2016, according to data from Value Research. The returns were supported by positive equity market sentiments, surge in open interest in stock futures, high interest rate, among other factors, analysts said. READ MORE
In other news, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday said the capital markets regulator wants to get many more Indians into the market ecosystem and seize the wealth creation opportunity. Buch said artificial intelligence is "the hero" of a large number of initiatives that the watchdog is embarking on with the focus on serving as many people as possible. READ MORE
Meanwhile, in the previous trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex added 318.74 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 77,042.82, and the NSE Nifty50 settled in the green at 23,311.80, with gains of 98.60 points, or 0.42 per cent.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ending higher by over 1 per cent each. Banking shares stole the show among the sectoral markets with Nifty PSU Bank ending higher by 2.55 percent. This was followed by Bank Nifty rising by 1.08 per cent and Nifty Private Bank Index rising by 0.91 per cent. Among others, Nifty Financial Services, Metal, and OMCs indices ended higher by up to 2.06 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty IT, FMCG, Pharma, and Consumer Durables were among the sectoral indices that ended in red with losses extending up to 0.56 per cent on Thursday.
In the primary markets today, Capital Infra IPO from the mainline section, and Sat Kartar Shopping IPO from the SME section will list on the bourses, and EMA Partners IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Stallion India IPO (Mainline) and Landmark Immigration IPO (SME) will enter the Day 2 of their subscription window.
Also, the subscription windows for Rikhav Securities IPO and Kabra Jewels IPO in the SME section will close today.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mostly lower on Friday as investors in the region digested China's GDP data. The country's economy expanded by 5 per cent year on year in 2024, with an upswing in the final quarter of the year, as a flurry of stimulus measures kicked in and helped meet Beijing’s growth target.
Fourth-quarter GDP beats expectations with 5.4 per cent growth, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. Reuters- polled economists had estimated a 5.0 per cent growth in the final quarter. That was faster growth compared with the 4.6 per cent in the third quarter, 4.7 per cent in the second quarter, 5.3 per cent in the first quarter.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.3 per cent, while the Topix lost 1.37 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.36 per cent and the Kosdaq was lower by 0.09 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was behind by 0.22 per cent, and mainland China’s CSI was lower by 0.31 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.17 per cent.
On Thursday, MSCI's global equities gauge rose , while Wall Street indices closed lower and US Treasury yields fell after a mixed bag of economic data and Federal Reserve official comments suggesting more interest rate cuts on the horizon.
On Wednesday, US share prices surged after data showed easing in US core inflation. While Thursday's data included a US retail sales increase in December, it was below expectations.
Also, the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week but remained at levels consistent with a healthy labor market.
US Treasury yields slipped with investors reacting to Fed Governor Christopher Waller saying three or four interest cuts this year are still possible if US economic data weakens further.
On Wall Street, major indices fell a day after they registered their biggest daily percentage gains since the November 6 rally following the US presidential election.
Retail sales rose 0.4 per cent last month after an upwardly revised 0.8 per cent gain in November, data from Commerce Department's Census Bureau showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, advancing 0.6 per cent after a previously reported 0.7 per cent rise in November. Retail sales increased 3.9 per cent year-on-year in December.
A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 for the week ended January 11. Economists had forecast 210,000 claims for the latest week.
That apart, with President-elect Donald Trump due to be inaugurated on Monday, investors were closely monitoring US Senate Finance Committee testimony from Scott Bessent, Trump's nominee to lead the Treasury Department.
Bessent said extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts was a top priority, that the Fed should stay independent and he was ready to impose tougher sanctions on Russia's oil sector. This followed his prepared remarks that the US must prioritise investing to grow the economy over "wasteful spending that drives inflation."
While investors have been hoping for fewer regulations under Trump, they have been dealing with the uncertainty of whether his tariff policies would push inflation higher.
In equities, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.42 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 43,153.13, the S&P 500 fell 12.57 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 5,937.34 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 172.94 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 19,338.29.
In contrast, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1.31 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 848.61.
Earlier, Europe's STOXX 600 index closed up 0.98 per cent, with luxury stocks boosted after Cartier jewelry brand owner Richemont's results beat analysts' expectations.
In currencies, the US dollar fell as traders digested the mixed economic data while gauging the outlook for Fed rate cuts this year and prepared for the incoming US administration.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 108.98
In bonds, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3.8 basis points to 4.615 per cent, from 4.653 per cent late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond yield fell 2.2 basis points to 4.8556 per cent.
The two-year note yield, which typically moves in step with expectations for Fed interest rate policy, fell 2.5 basis points to 4.239 per cent, from 4.264 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices slipped with Yemen's Houthi militia expected to halt attacks on ships in the Red Sea, while investors digested the complex ceasefire accord between Israel and militant group Hamas.
US crude settled down 1.7 per cent at $78.68 a barrel and Brent settled at $81.29 per barrel, down 0.9 per cent.
Gold prices rose to the highest in more than a month on declining Treasury yields. Spot gold rose 0.65 per cent to $2,713.26 an ounce. US gold futures rose 1.38 per cents to $2,749.80 an ounce. (With inputs from Reuters.)
The global economy is projected to expand by 2.7 per cent in both 2025 and 2026, the same pace as 2024, as inflation and interest rates decline gradually. Growth in developing economies is also expected to hold steady at about 4 per cent over the next two years.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India to remain fastest-growing large economy in FY26, FY27: World Bank
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The World Bank on Thursday kept its growth forecast for India unchanged at 6.7 per cent for FY26, maintaining that the country will remain the fastest-growing major economy for next two years.
“The services sector is expected to enjoy sustained expansion, and manufacturing activity is anticipated to strengthen, supported by government initiatives to enhance logistics infrastructure and improve the business environment through tax reforms,” the World Bank said in its flagship Global Economic Prospects report.
The global economy is projected to expand by 2.7 per cent in both 2025 and 2026, the same pace as 2024, as inflation and interest rates decline gradually. Growth in developing economies is also expected to hold steady at about 4 per cent over the next two years. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opportunities in uncertainty: Motilal Oswal explains how to invest in 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets are expected to remain volatile in the first half of 2025 due to several global and domestic events, including the new Trump administration’s policies, China’s measures to counter trade tariffs and its possible implications for EM currencies, and the upcoming Indian Union budget, and investors should adopt a 'hybrid approach' in the first half of calendar year 2025, according Motilal Oswal Private Wealth (MOPW), the wealth management arm of brokerage Motilal Oswal.
MOPW recommends ncreasing equity allocations in the medium term, particularly through Hybrid Equity-Oriented Funds or pure equity strategies, especially during market corrections. READ MORE
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate the revenue of Tech Mahindra to grow by 1.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), on an average, to Rs 1,332.86 crore as compared to Rs 1,310 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is forecasted to grow marginally by 0.21 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech Mahindra Q3 Preview: Analysts see revenue rising 2% YoY, profit 38%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech Mahindra, the Pune-headquartered information technology (IT) services company, is scheduled to release its third quarter (Q3FY25) earnings on Friday, January 17, 2025.
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate the revenue of Tech Mahindra to grow by 1.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), on an average, to Rs 1,332.86 crore as compared to Rs 1,310 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is forecasted to grow marginally by 0.21 per cent.
The revenue is likely to be impacted by furloughs and weakness in the manufacturing segment which will be mitigated partially by positive seasonality in the Comviva business. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro Q3 preview: Net profit may jump up to 16% YoY, revenue to remain flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bengaluru-based information technology (IT) major Wipro will announce its December quarter (Q3FY25) results on January 17, 2025.
Wipro's Q3 performance is expected to reflect seasonal furlough impacts, client-specific challenges, and currency headwinds. Analysts predict a decline in dollar-denominated revenue, with CC revenue dropping up to 0.9 per cent Q-o-Q and USD revenue declining around 1.5 per cent-2.1 per cent. Margins may dip slightly due to wage hikes but benefit from higher offshoring. READ MORE
NII grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13,606 crore on account of muted growth in advances. During the same period, other income grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,972 crore.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 6,034 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private-sector lender, reported a subdued year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit of 4 per cent, reaching Rs 6,034 crore for the quarter ended December (Q3FY25), owing to a rise in loan-loss provisions on account of an uptick in fresh slippages and a muted increase in net interest income (NII) and other income.
NII grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13,606 crore on account of muted growth in advances. During the same period, other income grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,972 crore. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys Q3 results: Net profit rises 11.4% to Rs 6,806 cr, revenue up 7.6%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The pickup in discretionary spending in major markets like the US and Europe, combined with a strong performance in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024-25 (FY25), led India’s second-largest information technology (IT) services player, Infosys, to raise its revenue guidance for FY25 to 4.5-5 per cent in constant currency.
This is an increase from the guidance of 3.75-4.5 per cent provided in the second quarter/Q2 (July-September) of FY25. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL Q3 results: Net profit rises 7.4% to Rs 18,540 cr, beats estimates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Beating analyst estimates, oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported a 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated profit (attributable to the owners) to Rs 18,540 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). Consolidated profit before interest, depreciation, and taxes (PBIDT) for RIL was up 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 48,003 crore.
In a Bloomberg poll, 11 analysts estimated a consolidated revenue of Rs 2.33 trillion and nine foresaw a net income adjusted of Rs 18,326 crore for RIL in Q3FY25. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi bars Pacheli, 6 others in Rs 850 crore preferential allotment case
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday debarred Pacheli Industrial Finance and six others entities from the markets in its bid to crack down on a “pump and dump” case, substantiated by a probe into Rs 850 crore preferential allotment and examination of alerts around price movement of the firm’s stock.
In an interim ex-parte order, the market regulator has alleged the purpose of the actions by company’s management, including a Rs 1000 crore loan and its subsequent prompt conversion to equity appears to be a “well thought out plan to build a castle in the air”. READ MORE
Buch said artificial intelligence is "the hero" of a large number of initiatives that the watchdog is embarking on with the focus on serving as many people as possible.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buch wants more Indians into stock market to 'seize the opportunity'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday said the capital markets regulator wants to get as many Indians into the market ecosystem and seize the wealth creation opportunity.
Buch said artificial intelligence is "the hero" of a large number of initiatives that the watchdog is embarking on with the focus on serving as many people as possible.
The returns were supported by positive equity market sentiments, surge in open interest in stock futures, high interest rate, among other factors, analysts said.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Arbitrage funds delivered best gains in 9 years in 2024, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Arbitrage funds, the new favourite of individual investors, delivered their best performance in nearly a decade in 2024.
On average, the schemes delivered 8 per cent return last year, the highest since 2016, according to data from Value Research.
The returns were supported by positive equity market sentiments, surge in open interest in stock futures, high interest rate, among other factors, analysts said. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Jan 17: RIL, Infy, Axis Bank, Havells, LTIMindtree, HFCL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: LTIMindtree's Q3 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,085 crore versus Rs 1,250 crore Q-o-Q, down 13.2 per cent, missing estimates of Rs 1,120 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 9,661 crore from Rs 9,400 crore Q-o-Q, up 2.78 per cent, slightly above the estimated Rs 9,627 crore. EBIT stood at Rs 1,339 crore versus Rs 1,460 crore Q-o-Q, down 8.28 per cent, with an EBIT margin of 13.76 per cent versus 15.46 per cent Q-o-Q, down 1.70 percentage points. READ MORE
Buy BANKNIFTY (30-Jan Expiry) 49,500 CALL at Rs 652 & simultaneously sell 50,000 CALL at Rs 432

Lot Size: 15
Lot Size: 15
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a Bull Spread strategy for Bank Nifty by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
Buy BANKNIFTY (30-Jan Expiry) 49,500 CALL at Rs 652 & simultaneously sell 50,000 CALL at Rs 432
Lot Size: 15
Cost of the strategy: Rs 220 (Rs 3,300 per strategy) READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: Wipro, TechM, RIL, Infy, Axis Bk Q3; FIIs; Capital Infra IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will react to Q3 results from index heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Axis Bank. Several others, such as Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Indian Hotels, SBI Life, Concord Enviro, and ICICI Lombard, are set to announce their Q3 results today. READ MORE
China’s economy expanded by 5 per cent year on year in 2024, with an upswing in the final quarter of the year. The country’s fourth-quarter GDP beat expectations with a 5.4 per cent growth.
China’s retail sales in December jumped 3.7 per cent from a year earlier, exceeding Reuters’ forecast of 3.5 per cent. Industrial output expanded 6.2 per cent from a year earlier, versus expectations of 5.4 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 0.2 per cent higher, and mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.34 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.98 per cent, while the Topix lost 0.94 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi traded 0.2 per cent lower and the Kosdaq was nearly flat.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.06 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China markets climb on meeting GDP growth estimates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading mixed on Friday as investors parse a slew of economic data out of China.
China’s economy expanded by 5 per cent year on year in 2024, with an upswing in the final quarter of the year. The country’s fourth-quarter GDP beat expectations with a 5.4 per cent growth.
China’s retail sales in December jumped 3.7 per cent from a year earlier, exceeding Reuters’ forecast of 3.5 per cent. Industrial output expanded 6.2 per cent from a year earlier, versus expectations of 5.4 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 0.2 per cent higher, and mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.34 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.98 per cent, while the Topix lost 0.94 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi traded 0.2 per cent lower and the Kosdaq was nearly flat.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.06 per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.42 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 43,153.13, the S&P 500 fell 12.57 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 5,937.34 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 172.94 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 19,338.29.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets decline ahead of Trump's inaugaration
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices closed lower and US Treasury yields fell after a mixed bag of economic data and Federal Reserve official comments suggesting more interest rate cuts on the horizon.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.42 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 43,153.13, the S&P 500 fell 12.57 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 5,937.34 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 172.94 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 19,338.29.
First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:59 AM IST