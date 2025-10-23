HCL Tech shares gain 3% on partnership with UAE-based DIB; IT stocks rally

Shares of HCL Technologies rose over 3 per cent on Thursday after it partnered with UAE-based DIB to accelerate AI adoption across its ecosystem.

The IT major's stock rose as much as 3.01 per cent during the day to ₹1,531 per share, the highest level since October 14 this year. The HCLTech stock pared gains to trade 2.8 per cent higher at ₹1,529 apiece, compared to a 0.82 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:06 AM.

Shares of the company rose alongside its peers as the benchmark Nifty IT index rose as much as 2.65 per cent during the session. Infosys shares rose over 4 per cent, while Tata Consultancy Services was up 1.7 per cent. The HCL Tech counter has fallen 20 per cent this year, compared to a 10.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. HCLTech has a total market capitalisation of ₹4.14 trillion.

HCL Tech partners with UAE-based DIB DIB, a UAE-based lender, has entered a strategic partnership with global technology leader HCLTech to accelerate Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption across its ecosystem, according to an exchange filing. The collaboration, announced at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, aims to embed intelligence across the bank's operations to enhance personalised customer experiences, improve decision-making, streamline processes, and strengthen risk and compliance frameworks, the company said. Under the partnership, DIB will leverage HCLTech's advanced AI capabilities, including AI advisory services and alliances with hyperscalers and technology partners, to deploy AI responsibly and at scale, it said. The initiative reflects DIB's commitment to driving innovation while maintaining transparency and full compliance with Shariah principles, HCLTech said in the statement.