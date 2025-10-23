Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates gap-up open on India-US trade deal hopes
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures were trading 363 points higher at 26,267, indicating a gap-up start for the markets amid hopes of India-US trade deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, October 23, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a gap-up start on Thursday amid hopes of India-US trade deal. At 07:25 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 363 points higher at 26,267.
The stock market was closed on Wednesday, October 22, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.
Asian markets were trading lower, following Wall Street’s declines on concerns about US-China trade tensions. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was 0.1 per cent down, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.22 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index fell 0.09 per cent.
Overnight, the US equity markets closed lower following a busy day of corporate earnings and renewed US-China trade tensions. With the US government shutdown entering its fourth week, the tech-focused Nasdaq fell 0.9 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7 per cent, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.5 per cent.
Q2 results today
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Colgate Palmolive (India), Laurus Labs, PTC India Financial Services, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Fabtech Technologies, Jumbo Bag, Andhra Cements, Sagar Cements, South India Paper Mills, and Vardhman Textiles will release their financial results for July-September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26) today.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A big reforms push for small biz: PMO, ministries readying major MSME plan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A fresh round of reforms could be rolled out soon for the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is working with the MSME ministry and finance ministry on steps to reduce the tax and compliance burden of such units and improve their cost-competitiveness, it is learnt. The government may announce these initiatives by end of the year.
According to the documents reviewed by Business Standard, the exercise follows a three-tier format, beginning with cluster-level workshops, followed by zone-level conferences in seven cities in November, and culminating in a national conference later in the year. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Earnings revival to liquidity boost: Key factors to watch this Samvat 2082
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets drew curtains on Samvat 2081 with mixed returns, impacted by heightened volatility in the global markets due to US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, border tensions between India and Pakistan, and Iran-Israel war in West Asia. Going ahead, analysts believe the impact of the policy reforms announced in the latter part of Samvat 2081 will be the key domestic cues that may shape the markets in Samvat 2082. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
Dalal Street kicked off Samvat 2082 on a jubilant note, with the Sensex and Nifty marking their fifth straight day of gains during the Mahurat trading session. The mood remains buoyant as the US reportedly plans to slash tariffs on Indian imports to just 15–16 per cent -- a game-changing move that could supercharge India’s trade competitiveness and exports.
With global sentiment turning supportive, Nifty’s record high of 26,277.35 appears well within reach, and a surge towards the 27,000 mark over the next year looks likely. The rally, initially fuelled by the RBI’s dovish stance, is broadening out -- signalling that happy days are here again.
Pharma stocks, particularly Sun Pharma and Laurus Labs, are set to shine on tariff optimism, while earnings from heavyweights like HUL, SBI Life, Dr Reddy’s, and Kotak Bank could keep markets buzzing through the week.
View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 3 reasons why Axis Securities slashed IndiaMART Intermesh target price
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage Axis Securities has cut its target price on online marketing company IndiaMART Intermesh to ₹2,530 per share from ₹2,800, reflecting near-term headwinds in profitability despite steady revenue growth and stable operational performance. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: LTIMindtree, IRFC, 7 other stocks to watch as markets reopen
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Accelya Solutions India, Cyient, Dalmia Bharat, HDB Financial Services, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Waaree Energies, LTIMindtree, Kajaria Ceramics, and Thyrocare Technologies are likely to remain in focus in Thursday’s trading session following their recent dividend announcements for shareholders. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Core areas light up Havells India as consumer durables dim the spark
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The July–September quarter (Q2) performance of consumer electricals and durables major Havells India in 2025-26 (FY26) was broadly in line with Street estimates. While the top line was supported by robust growth in the wire and cable, switchgear, and lighting segments, the consumer durables segment restricted overall gains. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Steel forged strong but tested by market heat and capacity shifts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Volumes and operating profit for JSW Steel grew year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the July–September quarter (Q2) of 2025-26 (FY26), but profitability may face near-term pressures. Revenues rose 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), driven by 10 per cent volume growth. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Active EM funds on track for best run since 2017
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Actively managed global emerging market (GEM) funds are having their best run in eight years. With average returns of around 26 per cent so far in 2025, they are on course for their strongest calendar-year performance since 2017, according to an analysis by Steven Holden of Copley Fund Research. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates:10 cracker stocks for Samvat 2082
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Diwali stock picks from brokerages suggest that select individual companies could outperform the broader market. Analysts are betting on a recovery in consumer demand, spurred by recent goods and services tax cuts, the Reserve Bank of India’s rate reduction, and income-tax relief in this year’s Union Budget. Consumer goods and services companies, retail lenders, and select capital goods makers are expected to benefit the most. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, LTIMindtree, Bharat Electronics, Ola Electric, ITC Hotels, and HCLTech are among the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade lower, following losses in US markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets slipped on Thursday, following Wall Street’s losses amid renewed worries over US-China trade tensions. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was 0.1 per cent down, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.22 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index fell 0.09 per cent.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US equity markets declined on Wednesday as fresh developments in Washington heightened investor worries over US-China trade relations. Weak quarterly results from companies such as Texas Instruments and Netflix further dragged down the major indexes. Overnight, Nasdaq fell 0.9 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7 per cent, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.5 per cent.
7:53 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:53 AM IST