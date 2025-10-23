Home / Markets / News / Coastal Corporation hits 20% upper circuit as arm bags ethanol supply order

The total allocated quantity is 54,521 kilolitres, which is estimated at a combined order value of ₹361.73 crore (ex-GST) for ESY 2025-26

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:39 AM IST
Coastal Corporation shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹44.76 per share, after its subsidiary Coastal Biotech Private Ltd bagged 54,521 kiloliters of ethanol supply order.
 
At 9:52 AM, Coastal Corporation's share price was locked in 20 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹44.76 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.87 per cent at 85,163.38.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹299.76 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹56.6 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹29.72.  

Coastal Corporation order details

Coastal Corporation, through its subsidiary Coastal Biotech Pvt. Ltd., won ethanol supply allocations for ESY 2025–26:
 
  • Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs): 43,441 kilolitres.
  • Reliance Jio BP Mobility EBPP: 11,080 kilolitres.
The total allocated quantity is 54,521 kilolitres, which is estimated at a combined order value of ₹361.73 crore (ex-GST) for ESY 2025–26.
 
"The company has been allocated quantity for supplying 56,52L Kiloliters of Ethanol (ESY 2025-26) to OMCs and Reliance for BP with an estimated order value of Rs. 361,73,44,000," the filing read. 
 
The order was received after the company arm participated in a tender (Tender Ref. No. L00042332 C1/22376 dt. 23.49.2025) floated by OMCs under EBPP for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 25-26) at their various locations across the country. It also participated in a tender (Reference offer No. 9503411 dt. 23.09.2025) floated by Reliance Jio BP under EBPP for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 25-26).   ALSO READ | Vardhman, Apex Frozen rally upto 11%; why textiles, shrimp stocks in focus? 
In March 2025, Coastal Biotech started the trial runs at its ethanol plant located in Maringi Village, Paralakhemundi, Odisha. The commercial production of the plant is scheduled to commence by the end of April 2025. According to a December 7, 2024, exchange filing, the production capacity of the ethanol plant was 198 KLPD. 
 
Coastal Corporation specialises in the processing, production, and distribution of seafood globally. Over these four decades, we have earned a market reputation through professional excellence amongst our global consumers and valued business allies. From the year of establishment to the current year of operation, it has been a remarkable journey of growth, continual improvement, sheer dedication, and outstanding teamwork. 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

