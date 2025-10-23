Coastal Corporation shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹44.76 per share, after its subsidiary Coastal Biotech Private Ltd bagged 54,521 kiloliters of ethanol supply order.

At 9:52 AM, Coastal Corporation's share price was locked in 20 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹44.76 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.87 per cent at 85,163.38.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹299.76 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹56.6 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹29.72.

Coastal Corporation order details

Coastal Corporation, through its subsidiary Coastal Biotech Pvt. Ltd., won ethanol supply allocations for ESY 2025–26:

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs): 43,441 kilolitres.

Reliance Jio BP Mobility EBPP: 11,080 kilolitres. The total allocated quantity is 54,521 kilolitres, which is estimated at a combined order value of ₹361.73 crore (ex-GST) for ESY 2025–26. "The company has been allocated quantity for supplying 56,52L Kiloliters of Ethanol (ESY 2025-26) to OMCs and Reliance for BP with an estimated order value of Rs. 361,73,44,000," the filing read. ALSO READ | Vardhman, Apex Frozen rally upto 11%; why textiles, shrimp stocks in focus? The order was received after the company arm participated in a tender (Tender Ref. No. L00042332 C1/22376 dt. 23.49.2025) floated by OMCs under EBPP for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 25-26) at their various locations across the country. It also participated in a tender (Reference offer No. 9503411 dt. 23.09.2025) floated by Reliance Jio BP under EBPP for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 25-26).