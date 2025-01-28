HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, others rise as RBI announces liquidity measures

Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services gained 2.3 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively in Tuesday's (January 28, 2025) trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a three-pronged measure to address tight liquidity conditions in the banking system.

"The RBI’s announcement of measures to boost the liquidity in the banking system by around Rs 1.5 trillion is positive for the market. This raises the prospects of a rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee of India (MPC) in the February policy meeting. Banks are likely to benefit," said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. On similar note, Dr. Niranjan Shastri, Associate Professor (Finance), School of Business Management, NMIMS Indore said, "Majority of the banking stocks surged except few exceptions who has disappointed the markets with weak Q3 numbers. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices both gained significantly in intraday trade indicating immediate reaction on the move. These measures not only bolster market confidence but also position the banking sector for sustained growth in the near term."

Around 11:37 AM, among the banking stocks on the Nifty Bank index, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank gained over 3 per cent, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank and AU Small Finance Bank gained over 2 per cent and Bank of Baroda and IndusInd Bank rose over 1 per cent. On the index 8 stocks advanced and 4 declined.

Similarly, on the Nifty Financial Service index, among others, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance was up over 4 per cent, Bajaj Finserv and Shriram Finance was up over 1 per cent.

ALSO READ: RBI's Rs 1.5 trillion liquidity booster raises Feb rate cut hopes On Monday, the central bank announced open market operations (OMO) to purchase government securities worth Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each on January 30, February 13, and February 20.

Additionally, the RBI will hold a 56-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction for Rs 50,000 crore on February 7 to ensure liquidity coverage until this financial year’s end. The date of the reversal of these funds will be close to the April monetary policy review.

The central bank also announced a $5 billion dollar-rupee buy-sell swap auction with a six-month tenor, scheduled for January 31. This is expected to inject about Rs 50,000 crore in the banking system. While foreign exchange participants anticipate pressure on forward premiums, they predict no significant impact on spot rates.

The steps taken by RBI are expected to infuse core liquidity of Rs 1 trillion and another Rs 50,000 crore through a slightly longer-term repo auction crossing the quarter, as per Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO – Fixed Income, SBI Mutual Fund.

Radhakrishnan added: Given that liquidity actions have a far direct and sustained impact, which has clearly been done, there is clearly merit in pushing back rate cuts possibly until there is more clarity on the external front as well as evolution of domestic growth inflation mix as well as liquidity conditions over the coming quarters.