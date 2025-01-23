HDFC Bank Q3 a 'strong' quarter despite just 2% profit growth: Analysts

HDFC Bank share price: Analysts have largely maintained their positive outlook on HDFC Bank shares as the private lender reported in-line results for the December quarter (Q3) of the current financial year (FY25). In fact, they believe HDFC Bank Q3 results were rather ‘strong’ given the tough macro environment, and relative to peers.

HDFC Bank share price rose 1.2 per cent on the BSE, hitting an intraday high of Rs 1,685 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was up 0.17 per cent at 9:50 AM. On the bourses,rose 1.2 per cent on the BSE, hitting an intraday high of Rs 1,685 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was up 0.17 per cent at 9:50 AM.

On Wednesday, HDFC Bank reported Q3 net profit of Rs 16,735.5 crore, clocking a growth of 2.2 per cent year-on-year, but in-line with estimates.

Operationally, India’s largest private bank’s net interest income (NII) improved 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 30,650 crore, while net interest margin (NIMs) contracted 3 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 3.43 per cent; both in-line with estimates.

What came as a positive surprise, however, was the meaningful dip in the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR).

As against the provisional estimate of 99.2 per cent, LDR stood at 98 per cent at the end of the December quarter. This is for the first time since the lender’s merger with erstwhile HDFC Ltd that the ratio has slipped below 100-per cent mark.

For context, a low LDR implies higher deposits or liquidity pool with a bank, which may be used to extend loans to customers.

Also Read

According to the management, HDFC Bank delivered a deposit growth of 15.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 25.6 trillion, as against a 3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in advances at Rs 25.4 trillion, enabling the bank to make progress in normalising its LDR.

Moreover, the bank, the management said, has sufficient liquidity and capital to support loan growth comfortably when the macroeconomic environment becomes more favourable.

Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities, thus, view HDFC Bank’s Q3 as a ‘strong quarter’ given the substantial gain in deposit market share, consistent improvement in LDR, and core margins coming in line with expectations.

The brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,950.

Going ahead, the management has maintained its guidance for FY25 credit growth to be slower than the system on the back of accelerated approach to align LDR to pre-merger level of 86-89 per cent; and calibration in retail credit growth due to industry wide stress in unsecured credit and weak macro.

Systematix Institutional Equities has, thus, raised its share price target on HDFC Bank to Rs 2,030 (from Rs 1,945), while retaining its ‘Buy’ rating, as the bank remains on course to achieve its LDR targets.

“Based on our credit-deposit estimates, HDFC Bank is likely to revert to pre-merger LDR level by the beginning of FY27, which is likely to be the first normal year of operations for the merged entity. Nonetheless, we trim our FY25 credit growth estimate to 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y (from 7 per cent earlier) to incorporate the current run-rate of asset sales,” it said.

Asset quality boost

Prima facie, HDFC Bank’s asset quality deteriorated with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 1.42 per cent at the end of Q3, as compared to 1.36 per cent in end-September and 1.26 per cent a year ago.

Net NPA ratio also increased to 0.46 per cent from 0.41 per cent in Q2FY25 and 0.31 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, excluding agri-portfolio, GNPA ratio was largely flat Q-o-Q at 1.2 per cent, indicating relatively resilient asset-quality performance in its retail portfolio. The bank’s slippage ratio, ex-agri, was the lowest among private peers. Including agri, slippage rose 13 per cent Q-o-Q, but lower than the anticipated 15–20 per cent.

"With every passing quarter, we find the company is closer to a loan growth consolidation and inflection than before. Earnings

growth, too, would improve from Q3FY26, as loan growth improves. In the meanwhile, we think it is imperative that HDFC Bank keeps NIM compression to a minimum, operating costs under control, and credit costs stable," said analysts at HSBC. The brokerage, while maintaining its 'Buy' call, has cut the share price target to Rs 1,980 from Rs 2,130 as it believes HDFC Bank will have to maintain high deposit growth, preferably at 15-16 per cent Y-o-Y, and transition to a favourable change in loan mix to invite re-rating from analysts.

The net profit and NII estimates for FY25, FY26, and FY27 stand reduced by 0.9 per cent, 3.9 per cent and 5.4 per cent, and 1 per cent, 4 per cent, and 7 per cent, respectively.