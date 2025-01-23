Senores Pharmaceuticals races 17% on robust Q3; profit more than doubles

Senores Pharmaceuticals share price: Pharmaceutical company Pharmaceutical company Senores Pharmaceuticals share price skyrocketed as much as 17.36 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 543.05 per share.

However, at 2:15 PM, Senores Pharmaceuticals share was trading 7.63 per cent higher at Rs 584.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 76,623 levels.

The rise in Senores Pharmaceuticals share came after the company’s strong show in the December quarter (Q3FY25) results.

Swapnil Shah, managing director, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited said, “We are pleased to report strong performance for Q3 and 9MFY25, driven by our strategy of developing niche products for Regulated Markets and expanding our CDMO/CMO operations. At the same time, we have continued to grow our presence and product portfolio in Emerging Markets.

The pharmaceutical company posted a profit of Rs 17.2 crore in the December quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25), as against Rs 7.1 crore in the December quarter of FY24 (Q3FY24).

Income zoomed 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 106.4 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 78.7 crore in Q3FY24.

Also Read

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 92 per cent to Rs 29.1 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 15.2 crore in Q3FY24.

Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 27.3 per cent in Q3FY25, from 19.2 per cent in Q3FY24.

“With a strong product portfolio, we are now realigning our go-to-market models to make our Emerging Markets operations more profitable. We are seeing significant traction and scale-up in our CDMO/CMO segment.Currently, we manufacture 21 products in this business and expect faster growth with the addition of new products, customers, and increased wallet share from existing customers. We remain focused on executing our business strategies across segments and are confident that healthy growth will continue in the year ahead,” added Shah.

About Senores Pharmaceuticals

Senores Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven pharmaceutical company focused on the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. Primarily serving markets in the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging regions, Senores operates across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms.

The company’s portfolio currently includes 24 ANDA-approved products and 21 CMO/CDMO commercial products authorised for distribution in the USA. Additionally, Senores is engaged in the development and manufacturing of complex generics certified by global food and drug authorities.

The company delivers generic medicines to over 40 countries in emerging markets and holds approvals from regulatory bodies in more than 10 countries for its manufacturing facility in Chhatral, India, with over 260 product registrations and 530 product applications.

Senores also produces critical care injectables and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The company operates two formulation manufacturing facilities: one in Atlanta, US, which is USFDA-approved and DEA/BAA compliant, and another in Chhatral, Ahmedabad, India, which is WHO-GMP certified to serve emerging markets.

In addition, Senores has two API manufacturing facilities in India, located in Chhatral and Naroda, both near Ahmedabad.