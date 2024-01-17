HDFC Bank slips 7% post Q3 nos, logs sharpest intraday fall since May 2020

Shares of HDFC Bank slipped 7.5 per cent to an intra-day low of Rs 1,553 on the BSE in Wednesday's trade after the private-sector lender, on Tuesday, reported a net profit of Rs 16,373 crore for the September-December 2023 (Q3FY24) period.

At 09:57 AM, HDFC Bank was quoting 5.6 per cent lower at Rs 1,584.80 as compared to 1.1 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The stock recorded its sharpest intra-day fall since May 4, 2020 when it had fallen 8.4 per cent in the intraday trade. On a closing level basis, HDFC Bank's shares were down 5.9 per cent on May 5, 2023.



The bank's results for the quarter are not comparable on a year-on-year basis, as mortgage lender HDFC Ltd was merged with it on July 1, 2023.

HDFC Bank's net interest income — the difference between interest earned and paid — stood at Rs 28,471 crore for the period. While its core net interest margin (NIM) on total assets stood at 3.4 per cent, and its NIM on interest-earning assets was 3.6 per cent. Both NIMs were steady when compared with the July-September quarter (Q2FY24).

"HDFC Bank's Q3FY24 core-PPOP at Rs 22,200 crore (2.4 per cent QoQ), missed our estimates (of Rs 23,300 crore) as NIMs (3.4 per cent) remained flat QoQ at the relatively suppressed levels seen in Q2FY24. This, despite the impact of ICRR (which was a drag on NIMs in Q2), excess liquidity build-up due to merger management not being there and Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) run down from 121 per cent to 110 per cent during the quarter”, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.



The brokerage firm estimates core margins could have declined by over 20bps Q-o-Q for HDFC Bank which was a disappointment. PAT stood at Rs 16,400 crore (2.5 per cent QoQ, ahead of our estimates of Rs 15,200 crore) which was aided lower effective tax rate during the quarter, the analysts at the brokerage said.

However, given the continued systemic tightness in liquidity and HDFC Bank's high ask rate w.r.t to deposit accretion (LDR>100 per cent and LCR already down to 110 per cent), the brokerage firm believes improvement in HDFC Bank's NIMs will need a fine balancing act and improvement will be only be gradual. While acknowledging the near-term pressures, analysts believe HDFC Bank remains well-placed to deliver healthy growth with relatively lower risk.



According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), HDFC Bank reported an in-line earnings led by healthy other income and steady loan growth. Margins stood largely flat (slightly below our expectations) even as the bank deployed excess liquidity and significantly drew down the‎ LCR ratio.

Loan growth was healthy driven by growth in retail and continued traction in Commercial and Rural banking. Asset quality ratios improved while PCR also inched up to ~75 per cent. The bank has continued to maintain 0.6 per cent buffer of floating + contingent provisions, which provides additional comfort, MOFSL said in a result update.

Management suggested that NIMs will improve gradually over the coming years, which along with an improvement in operating leverage will enable the bank to deliver healthy return ratios.