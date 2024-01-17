Stock market LIVE: Sensex sinks 750pts, Nifty near 21800; HDFC Bank down 6%

Stock market live updates: The stock market tumbled on Wednesday due to risk-off sentiment on bets that US Fed rate cuts this year may be lower than Wall Street's expectations. The BSE Sensex tanked 750 points to 72,370 and the Nifty pulled back by 228 points to 21,800.
HDFC Bank led losses among largecaps, sinking over 5 per cent after its Q3 profit rose 2.5 per cent QoQ to Rs 16,373 crore. Axis Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto were next top losers on the fronltine indices. On the flip side, Reliance, ITC, Nestle, HDFC Life, Cipla, Hero Moto and Bharti Airtel held gains. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also dipped up to 0.9 per cent. Nifty Bank, Financial, Metal and Realty indices led sectoral losses by falling 1.5-2 per cent.
Market is likely to turn slightly weak in the near-term, getting impacted by some negative global and domestic cues.
The global negativity will come from the rising bond yields in the US (the 10-year yield is at 4.04%) responding to concerns that the sharp rate cuts expected from the Fed this year may not materialise. Now, indications are that the Fed is unlikely to cut in March and the total cuts in 2024 may not be five or six that the market had partly discounted. This will be a drag on global equity markets.
Domestically, even though the economy is doing well and corporate earnings are good, all these positives are in the price and the valuations are elevated warranting a correction.
The mid and small cap space is highly overvalued and is sustaining at high levels only by the high liquidity in the system.
Some profit booking and moving the money to fixed income can be considered now.
Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
PNC Infratech gains 2% on order win worth Rs 1,174 crore
>> It has received Letter of Award from M.P. Road Development Corporation for projects worth Rs 1,174 crore.
ICICI Securities slips 1% despite 67% Y-o-Y rise in Q3 net
>> ICICI Securities reported a standalone net profit of Rs 465 crore in Q3FY24, up 67 per cent Y-o-Y, while its standalone revenue from operations was Rs 1,322 crore, up 50 per cent on year.
DCB Bank gains over 1% in trade as RBI okays appointment of Praveen Kutty as MD and CEO
>> he Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Praveen Achuthan Kutty as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from April 29, 2024.
TV18 Broadcast dips 2% as firm reports loss in Q3 vs PAT last year
>> It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 55.83 crore for Q3FY24 as against net profit of Rs 37.81 crore Y-o-Y, due to investments made on the sports and digital segment.
>> Its consolidated revenue from operations was also down 5.17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,676.19 crore.
ICICI Lombard zooms 5% on healthy Q3 show
>> The insurance firm reported a 22.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in third-quarter profit at Rs 431 crore, helped by a growth in premiums and investment income.
>> Net premium earned during the quarter rose 13.5 per cent to Rs 4,305 crore.
LTTS rises 2% in weak market as mgt maintains revenue guidance for FY24
>> L&T Technology Services, on Tuesday, retained its revenue growth forecast for the current financial year at 17.5 per cent - 18.5 per cent as all its five business verticals posted year-on-year growth for Q3FY24.
>> L&T Technology's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 336 crore from Rs 297 crore a year earlier, marginally above analysts' estimate of Rs 331 crore. Revenue from operations rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,422 crore.
HDFC Bank crashes 7% on mixed Q3
>> India's largest private sector lender reported a 34 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 16,373 crore for Q3FY24, topping estimates by over 1 percentage point.
>> Net interest income (NII) increased 24 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 28,471.34 crore, missing estimates.
Mid, SmallCap indices decline, but outperform benchmarks
Bank, Financial Services indices slide 2% in broad-based rally
22 of 30 index stocks sink, HDFC Bank drags the most
Nifty drops below 21,800
Sensex starts with 1,000-point cut
Sensex tumbles over 1,100 points
Currency Alert: Rupee weakens 7 paise to open at 83.15/$
Rupee extends weakness at Wednesday's open.
L&T wins Rs 10,000 crore electrification order for high-speed rail project
Valued in the range of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, the project, according to company executives, is the largest single rail-electrification order in India. The company said this would be the first of its kind railway project in India involving the implementation of Japanese Shinkansen. Read
We're optimistic about demand environment: LTTS CEO & MD Amit Chadha
Amit Chadha, the chief executive officer and managing director of L&T Technology Services (LTTS), spoke to BS in a virtual interview, where he elaborated on the company’s pricing environment. Read
Q3 results: HDFC Bank posts Rs 16,373 crore profit for Sept-Dec 2023
HDFC Bank, India’s largest private-sector lender, on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 16,373 crore for the September-December 2023 period.
Its net interest income — the difference between interest earned and paid — stood at Rs 28,471 crore for the period. While its core net interest margin (NIM) on total assets stood at 3.4 per cent, its NIM on interest-earning assets was 3.6 per cent. Read
Inflation moderating, steadily moving towards 4% target: RBI governor Das
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, Shaktikanta Das, said on Tuesday that retail inflation is slowly moderating and is steadily moving towards the target of 4 per cent.
During a fireside chat at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Das stated that core inflation has started to move down, which gives confidence that monetary policy is working, while commenting that maintaining financial stability despite multiple headwinds has been the biggest achievement in the last five years. Read