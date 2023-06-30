HDFC twins near 52-week highs ahead of Board meet; stocks up 4% this week



Shares of HDFC Ltd, meanwhile, rallied 1.8 per cent to Rs 2,830 apiece. It, too, was hovering around its 52-week high level of Rs 2,867, hit on May 4, 2023. Shares of HDFC Bank gained 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,708.6 in Friday's intra-day trade ahead of its merger with HDFC Ltd. The stock was quoting close to its 52-week high level of Rs 1,733.95, hit on May 4, 2023.



A combined 17.23 million shares have, thus far, changed hands on the counter of HDFC Bank on the NSE and BSE, while 5.5 million shares have changed hands on the counter of HDFC Ltd. READ MORE The Board of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd will have separate board meetings today after market hours, which will be the last board meeting of for both of them as a separate entity. The Boards are looking to complete the proposed merger on July 1, 2023. Further, the stock delisting of HDFC Ltd would be effective from July 13.



Moreover. the new HDFC Bank entity will have around 120 million customers, command a loan book of Rs 18 trillion, and a balance sheet of $330 billion. Analysts expect the merged entity of HDFC Bank rank among the world’s most valuable banks. It may rank fourth in equity market capitalization, behind JPMorgan Chase & Co., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of America Corp., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s valued at about $172 billion.