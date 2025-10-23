Here's why Filatex India share price is buzzing in trade today; details

Filatex India share price today: Filatex India share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, October 23, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 1.97 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹57.36 per share

Around 10:00 AM, Filatex India share price was off day’s high, but continued to trade 0.9 per cent higher at ₹56.77. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.87 per cent higher at 85,159.28 levels.

Why did Filatex India share price rise in trade today?

Filatex India Ltd. shares surged in trade today following the announcement of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing sustainable textile manufacturing and promoting a circular economy.

The company, along with Revti Business Pvt. Ltd. and US-based Wastewear Inc., signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on October 21, 2025, outlining a multi-faceted collaboration focused on textile waste recycling, product innovation, and global co-branding. The MoU details a joint commitment to sourcing, processing, and marketing recycled polyester products, with the long-term objective of reducing textile waste and encouraging responsible production practices. Under this arrangement, Filatex India will convert textile feedstock into recycled PET chips and filament yarn while maintaining stringent sustainability and quality standards. Revti Business will provide high-quality sorted textile waste and act as a preferred customer for the recycled outputs, while Wastewear Inc. will manage the import of textile waste into India and lead international marketing and co-branding efforts for the “ecosis” yarn brand.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to scaling textile recycling infrastructure in India while aligning with global sustainability goals," said Madhu Sudhan Bhageria, CMD of Filatex India Ltd. The agreement includes structured procurement of high-polyester-content textile waste, collaborative research and development in recycled staple fibre, co-branded product initiatives, preferred supplier arrangements, and strategic coordination on sustainability and policy engagement. Manish Bagrodia, director at Revti Business said, "We are excited to strengthen the circular value chain through this collaboration, bridging material recovery with innovative recycled product applications." About Filatex India Filatex India Limited is an Indian manufacturer of polyester and polypropylene filament yarn, with a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.