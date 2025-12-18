Here's why HBL Engineering share price rose 8% in trade on December 18

HBL Engineering Share Price Today: Shares of Nickel-Cadmium battery manufacturer HBL Engineering were ruling higher on the bourses on Thursday, December 18, following its announcement of a business update. The company’s stock price climbed 8.28 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹826 per share on the NSE on Thursday.

However, the scrip is still nearly 26.38 per cent shy of its 52-week high of ₹1,122, which was scaled last month on November 10, 2025.

That said, the counter continued to see demand from investors on Thursday. At 1:53 PM, HBL Engineering shares were trading at ₹816, up 6.97 per cent from the previous close of ₹762.80. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading 32 points higher, up 0.12 per cent at 25,850.30. So far during today's trading session, a combined total of 5 million equity shares of HBL Engineering, estimated to be worth ₹526 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹22,648.21 crore on the NSE as of December 18.

HBL Engineering announces business update HBL Engineering has informed the exchanges that the company had a 2024 order for 2,200 Loco TCAS units. The last date for delivery was December 13, 2025. By that date, HBL delivered and installed 1,659 units (75.4 per cent); the undelivered 541 units are deemed cancelled according to the terms of the purchase order. "The total number tendered in 2024 was 10,000 units. Delivery from the other four suppliers is not accurately known, but it has been estimated that deliveries from all suppliers (including HBL) were around 3,000 units. All undelivered units, approximately 7,000, are deemed cancelled. It is expected that these 7,000 units will be floated as a new tender," HBL Engineering said in a regulatory filing on the NSE.