Here's why Marksans Pharma stocks hit 52-week high on August 21; Know more

Marksans Pharma stock hits 52-week high: Shares of pharmaceutical company Marksans Pharma rose as much as 1.83 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 224.95 per share.

The surge in the stock price came after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) Relonchem Limited has secured Marketing Authorisation from Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA) for three products including Fluoxetine 10 mg Capsules; Fluoxetine 30 mg Capsules; Fluoxetine 60 mg Capsules. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fluoxetine is used to treat depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, some eating disorders, and panic attacks.

In an exchange filing, Marksans Pharma said, “Marksans Pharma hereby announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem Limited has received Marketing Authorization from UKMHRA for three products, which include Fluoxetine 10mg Capsules; Fluoxetine 30 mg Capsules; and Fluoxetine 60mg Capsules.”

Headquartered in Mumbai, Marksans Pharma Limited is engaged in Research, Manufacturing & Marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulation in the global markets.

The company's manufacturing facilities located in India, USA and UK are approved by several leading regulatory agencies including USFDA, UKMHRA and Australian TGA.

The company's robust product portfolio spreads over major therapeutic segments of CVS, CNS, Anti-diabetic, Pain Management, Upper respiratory and Gastroenterological. The Company is marketing these products globally.

Earlier this week, the company announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the Goa manufacturing facility, and the inspection has now been successfully closed by the USFDA.

Furthermore, USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

The manufacturing facility of the company is located at Plot No. L-82 & L-83, Verna Industrial estate, Verna, Goa, and was inspected between April 9, 2024 and April 17, 2024.

The market capitalisation of Marksans Pharma is Rs 10,089.69 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 12:26 PM, shares of Marksans Pharma were trading 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 222.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 80,801.31 levels.