Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Here's why Natco Pharma share price gained over 4% on October 7; details

Here's why Natco Pharma share price gained over 4% on October 7; details

Natco Pharma share rose after the company announced that Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc & Novo Nordisk have reached a settlement of the US patent litigation related to generic Ozempic (Semaglutide)

drugs, pharma sector
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Natco Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma soared up to 4.34 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1413.45 per share on Monday, October 7, 2024. 

The rise in Natco Pharma share price came after the company announced that Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc and Novo Nordisk have reached a settlement of the US patent litigation related to generic Ozempic (Semaglutide). 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In an exchange filing, Natco Pharma said, “Natco Pharma Limited announces that Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk have reached a settlement of the US patent litigation related to generic Ozempic (Semaglutide). Natco and Mylan are partnered on the development of generic Ozempic products. The terms of the settlement are confidential.”

Natco and Mylan are partnered on the development of generic Ozempic products. The terms of the settlement are confidential, according to Natco Pharma.

Additionally, the company revealed that Natco Pharma’s manufacturing partner is Stelis.
 
Natco Pharma Limited is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company focused on research and development (R&D), specialising in complex products for niche therapeutic areas. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200pts, at 81,500, Nifty at 24,900; PSB, Metal drag, IT gains

Pivot points to track on 5 private, PSU bank stocks ahead of RBI policy

Paytm plummets 5% after CTO's resignation; Deependra Singh to take over

Garuda Construction IPO: 23% GMP, Rs 1,400-cr order book; should you bid?

Why did Titan shares tumble 3% despite stellar Q2 business report?


The company operates across three key segments: finished dosage formulations (FDF), active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and contract manufacturing. Natco Pharma is particularly concentrated on high-barrier-to-entry products characterised by intricate chemistry and complex manufacturing processes. 

It is making considerable strides in the US market with 23 Para IV applications in its pipeline, 15 of which have received approval, and is also winning tenders in Asian markets like Malaysia and Thailand.

In addition to its US operations, Natco's specialty business in India focuses on oncology, specialty pharma, cardiology, and diabetology, supported by a robust sales force and extensive distribution network. 

The API segment boasts 44 active Drug Master Files (DMFs) in the US, primarily for oncology and specialty products, with a focus on challenging chemistries and an expanding oligonucleotide portfolio. 

The company has a growing international presence through subsidiaries in Brazil, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and the Philippines, strengthening its market position with a diverse portfolio and successful product launches in various therapeutic areas.

At 12:36 PM, Natco Pharma shares were trading 1.79 per cent higher at Rs 1,378.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 81,495.11 levels.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SmallCap index down 3%; IIFL Securities, Geojit freeze in 10% lower circuit

Bandhan Bank share price rises 3% after Q2 total deposits jump 27% YoY

Coforge gains 2%, hits record high on Rs 19 per share interim dividend

Lupin share down 3% as USFDA issues 5 observations for Biotech unit in Pune

AU Small Finance climbs 3% after releasing Q2 update; check out details

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENew Nifty50 constituentsMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian stock marketsS&P BSE SensexNifty50Natco Pharma LtdNatco Pharmapharma sctorsPharma stocks

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story