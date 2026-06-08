HG Infra surges 10% on receiving completion certificate for UP project

HG Infra Engineering shares today defied the broader market's weakness to jump more than 10 per cent in intraday trade. The stock opened on a positive note at ₹560 and touched a high of ₹603.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as the company received the provisional completion certificate for a key package of the Ganga Expressway project in Uttar Pradesh.

As of 1:50 PM, HG Infra shares were trading firmly in the green with a gain of 4 per cent at ₹570.74. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.90 per cent.

HG Infra shares rebounded today after witnessing three consecutive sessions of decline. The stock attracted strong buying interest, with a sharp surge in trading volumes. According to NSE data, over 4 million shares changed hands, compared with just 98,077 shares in the previous trading session.

HG Infra Engineering is a leading infrastructure development company. In an exchange filing, HG Infra said that it has received the provisional completion certificate for execution of civil and associated works on an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis of the Greenfield Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj Ganga Expressway. The size of the order is ₹4970.99 crore. The certificate, received on June 5, was issued by Adani Road Transport vide its letter dated May 30, 2026, declaring the project fit for commencement of commercial operations. Last week, HG Varanasi-Kolkata PKG-10 Highway Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HG Infra Engineering, received a letter from the National Highways Authorities of India for the construction of a 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Deoria village to Donoreshan village under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Jharkhand. The project, valued at ₹1,303.11 crore, will be constructed within a period of 730 days.