What is Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index, and why it matters to India

India is currently pushing for its government bonds to be included within the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index, a closely tracked fixed-income benchmark. As of January 2026, Bloomberg deferred the inclusion, citing unresolved operational and market-infrastructure concerns. Bloomberg Index Services will give an update by mid-2026, and in the meantime, India continues implementing reforms that would make the inclusion smoother.

What is the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index?

Just as stock market indices such as Nifty 50 and Sensex track the performance of listed companies, the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index is an international benchmark index which tracks the performance of investment-grade bonds across countries, currencies, and issuers worldwide. It is one of the broadest and most followed fixed-income benchmarks in the world today.

What does a bond index do? For global fund managers, bond indices such as the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index serve two primary functions: Passive funds, such as index funds and ETFs, usually follow a benchmark index. They invest in the same or similar stocks, so their returns move broadly in line with that index. Active fund managers use the index as a benchmark to measure their performance. They may invest differently from the index based on their own research, buying more of the bonds they expect to do better in order to earn higher returns. What kind of Indian bonds are being considered? The bonds under consideration for India’s inclusion are the government securities available through the Fully Accessible Route, or FAR. Introduced by the RBI in 2020, under FAR, foreign portfolio investors, non-resident Indians, Overseas Citizens of India and other eligible entities can buy certain government bonds without the investment caps that apply to most other categories of Indian bonds.

What is India’s current status? Right now, India is not yet part of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index. In the January 2026 deferral, Bloomberg pointed to investor concerns about settlement delays, post-trade tax processes, limited automation in trading workflows and lengthy fund registration timelines. These friction points matter most to large institutional investors operating across various markets simultaneously. Previously, from January 2025, Indian bonds have been added to Bloomberg's Emerging Market Local Currency indices, but it is used by a much narrower investor base. The Global Aggregate Index is larger in its scale and reach, but also much more demanding. It is tracked by a far wider range of investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and multi-asset managers. Thus, inclusion there would put Indian government bonds in front of a categorically larger pool of capital.

Why India want an entry? India’s case is straightforward: inclusion would integrate its government bond market more deeply with global markets, increase foreign investor participation and signal that Indian debt has become accessible, liquid and internationally investable. It would ultimately signal that India is an emerging hub for foreign capital to be invested in. Index inclusion, in effect, is a public certification that a country’s financial market meets the operational and liquidity standards that global investors ideally look for. For India, which has long sought to raise the profile of its capital markets globally, entry into the Bloomberg Global Aggregate would carry meaning beyond the immediate capital inflows it generates.

Since the past 2 years, Indian bonds have also found themselves being included in major emerging-market benchmarks such as the JPMorgan Emerging Market Local Currency Index in June 2024, the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency Bond Index in January 2025, and the FTSE Russell Emerging Market Index in September 2025. Why does inclusion matter for inflows? Currently, a majority of Indian bonds are bought by Indian institutions. If Indian bonds enter an index as widely tracked as Bloomberg, passive funds across the globe tracking the index may buy those bonds, inducing capital flow into the economy. Market estimates have predicted potential inflows from Bloomberg Global Aggregate inclusion to be at around $20 billion to $25 billion, depending on India's eventual weight and whether or not the entry is phased. Earlier expectations, in fact, had suggested India could receive around a 0.7-1 per cent weight in the index.

Why did Bloomberg delay the inclusion? Bloomberg’s operational concerns include cumbersome settlement and tax-related post-trade processes, which remain a concern for foreign investors. Fund registration timelines are tediously long, and there is a need for automation in trading workflows. Additionally, the comfort levels of a broader global investor base have yet to be fully established. These issues carry more weight for the Global Aggregate Index than for emerging-market-only benchmarks, given the wider set of investors that follow it. What has India done to improve its case? In light of the deferral, India has taken some steps to indicate to investors worldwide that the concerns flagged are being worked on. Recent policy moves have aimed directly at reducing friction for foreign investors, including exempting overseas investors from capital gains and withholding taxes on eligible government securities, and widening the pool of long-dated bonds available for foreign investment.