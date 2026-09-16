Higher-than-expected 40 bps UPI fee set to boost fintech earnings

Estimations of MDR-eligible GMV (gross merchandise value) involve many assumptions and, therefore, carry a large margin of error at this initial stage. According to one analyst, for Paytm, the UPI P2M may be around 85 per cent of GMV, of which 35 per cent by value is MDR-eligible. This could amount to ₹11.2 trillion in financial year 2027-28 (FY28). It is conservative to assume 35 per cent of GMV is eligible for MDR despite it being 67 per cent of the industry value due to caps and exemptions. A similar estimate for Pine Labs yields likely MDR-eligible GTV (gross transaction value) of ₹2.58 trillion in FY28. Both estimates assume no migration out of UPI to other modes.