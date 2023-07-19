Home / Markets / News / 9 new entrants in Rs 1 trn m-cap club in '23; HAL, Varun Beverages make cut

9 new entrants in Rs 1 trn m-cap club in '23; HAL, Varun Beverages make cut

Hindustan Aeronautics, Varun Beverages among firms to enter

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bull Run in the market this year has led to the entry of nine companies into the Rs 1-trillion market capitalisation (m-cap) club. State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), DLF and Tech Mahindra are among the firms which have seen a sharp increase in their market value so far in 2023.

Hindalco Industries is the only company to have dropped out of the club. The Birla-Group firm’s shares are down nearly 10 per cent year-to-date even as the benchmark Nifty50 index has gained close to 10 per cent.

The total number of companies with m-cap of more than Rs 1 trillion (mega-club) has now swelled to 56 from just 48 at the end of the 2022 calendar year. The share of these companies in overall m-cap has also edged higher -- from 55.5 per cent at the end of last year to nearly 57 per cent at present. The market cap of all BSE-listed companies is currently at a record of Rs 304.5 trillion.

Overall, the metals pack has underperformed in 2023 due to drop in commodity prices amid uncertain economic outlook in China.

Also Read

Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

Hindalco Q4 results: Profit falls 48% to Rs 832 cr, Rs 3 dividend declared

Varun Beverages part of trillion-rupee club; growth strong across regions

Varun Beverages surges 5%, nears record high on strong growth outlook

Hindalco recalibrates capex to $4.5 bn from $8 bn, cites challenges

All eyes on Jio Fin price discovery, special session by bourses on Thursday

This defence company's stock has soared 102% in 2 weeks; posts solid Q1 nos

Tejas Networks hits new high, surges 9% ahead of June quarter results

Exchanges revise enhanced surveillance measures for micro small cap cos

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

Topics :mcapHindustan AeronauticsVarun BeveragesBSE MidcapHindalco Industries

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story