HP Telecom India IPO Day 2; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

HP Telecom India IPO Day 2 update: HP Telecom India's initial public offering, which opened for public subscription yesterday, February 20, 2025, has so far received a muted response from investors. Data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suggests that the public offering has been subscribed to 78 per cent as of around 10:42 AM on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Estimated at Rs 34.23 crore, the public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.16 million equity shares. HP Telecom India IPO is priced at Rs 108 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would need a minimum of Rs 1,29,600 to bid for one lot of 1,200 shares, whereas for a High Net-Worth Individual (HNI), the minimum bid is for 2 lots, or 2,400 shares.

Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of HP Telecom India continue to trade flat in the grey markets, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. As a result, the HP Telecom India IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) remains nil on Friday.

The three-day subscription window to bid for the HP Telecom India IPO is expected to close on Monday, February 24, 2025. The basis of allotment for HP Telecom India IPO shares is expected to be finalized on Thursday, February 25, 2025.

HP Telecom India shares are scheduled to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the HP Telecom India IPO, while Interactive Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

HP Telecom India intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to fund the company's working capital requirements. The company also intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

HP Telecom India, established in 2011, began by distributing mobile phones and accessories, later expanding into home appliances and LED TVs. The company gained exclusive distribution rights for prominent brands such as Sony, Apple, and Jio, thereby enhancing its product offerings and geographic presence. Currently, HP Telecom India serves as an exclusive Apple product distributor across multiple Indian territories. HP Telecom India continues to diversify, securing distribution rights for brands like 'Nothing' and venturing into new trading operations.