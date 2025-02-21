Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for India markets; Asia-Pacific mostly higher
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for India markets; Asia-Pacific mostly higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian share market is poised for a lower start on Thursday, as continuing geopolitical and US trade tariff concerns weigh on global markets

SI Reporter New Delhi
Share Market Today: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,311.55 crore on, February 20, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 3,907.64 crore on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 8:51 AM IST
8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's dependency on China upstream imports on the rise: McKinsey report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is increasingly relying on upstream imports from China for goods that are later exported to markets such as the US and Europe, according to McKinsey & Company’s research on shifting global trade patterns.

Meanwhile, India's exports to China are declining, indicating an emerging asymmetrical trade relationship between the world's two largest developing economies.
India's trade evolution is evident in its rising imports from China, which grew in value by an average of 6 per cent per year between 2017 and 2023. This increase was driven by chemicals (including pharmaceuticals) and machinery, which saw imports grow at an average annual rate of 10 per cent.
 
During this period, imports of microprocessors, memory chips, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment grew tenfold, increasing from a combined value of less than $500 million in 2017 to $5 billion, with this upward trend continuing into 2024. READ MORE
 

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt readies steps ahead of likely bilateral trade deal with the US

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the days following an agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump to negotiate the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), government departments have commenced groundwork for the upcoming talks to finalize the proposed trade deal.

The commerce department has begun preliminary discussions with various government departments and ministries to gain a deeper understanding of sector-specific dynamics, trade intricacies, and India’s “offensive interests.”
 
Departments have also been instructed to explore potential asks from both sides, including the extent to which India can offer tariff concessions and what it can reasonably request in return, according to government officials. READ MORE
 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: World War III not far away, claims Donald Trump; says US won't participate

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Thursday, at the FII Priority Summit in Miami, former US President Donald Trump warned that "World War III is not far away," but asserted that his leadership would prevent such a conflict.

Trump claimed that if former President Joe Biden's administration had continued, the world would have been at war.
 
"There's no profit for anyone in having World War III, and you're not so far away from it. I'll tell you right now. You're not so far away. If we would've had this administration for another year, you would've been in a war three, and now it's not going to happen," he stated. READ MORE
 

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi mulls framework to fast track follow-on offer by REITs, InvITs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday proposed a framework for undertaking fast-track follow-on offers by REITs and InvITs to make fundraising more efficient.

Additionally, the regulator has proposed a lock-in provision of three years for preferential issue of units of REITs ((real estate investment trusts) and InVITs ((infrastructure investment trusts) allotted to sponsors.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought public comments by March 13 on the proposals. READ MORE

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Data via depositories' apps to help curb fraud, says Sebi chief Buch

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch stated on Thursday that data directly sourced from depositories will empower investors to identify and prevent fraudulent practices by intermediaries.

She made these remarks during the launch of unified apps—SPEED-e by the National Securities Depository (NSDL) and MyEasi by the Central Depository Services (CDSL).
 
These apps aim to provide investors with a consolidated view of their demat securities, holding statements, and portfolio management. Additionally, they will enable users to monitor open positions and margin details across various exchanges and brokers. READ MORE
 
 

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend yield funds: For risk-averse investors seeking lower volatility

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend yield funds have struggled to garner significant investor interest, with only Rs 214 crore inflows in January 2025, the lowest among equity-oriented schemes. Although one of the oldest categories, these funds have the smallest assets under management (AUM) at Rs 31,049 crore as of January 31, 2025. However, they are well-suited for today's volatile market as they have the potential to offer stability.

“Dividend yield funds (DYFs) enable investors to get exposure to companies with well-established track records and healthy cash flows, both of which are essential ingredients for companies to deliver compounding growth over the long term,” says Shiv Chanani, senior fund manager–equity at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. READ MORE
 

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: What should retired people do during market downturns?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A market downturn can be particularly stressful for retirees, especially if their savings and investments are tied up in stocks, mutual funds, or other market-linked instruments. The volatility of financial markets can lead to reduced portfolio values, impacting their retirement corpus. However, with prudent financial planning and disciplined strategies, retirees can navigate these downturns without compromising their financial well-being.

Nilesh D Naik, Head of Investment Products at Share.Market (PhonePe Wealth), offers effective strategies to help retired individuals successfully navigate market downturns. READ MORE
 
 

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity markets' pain to worsen as economy, corporate profits slow

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities have faced nearly five months of decline, a trend expected to continue due to slowing corporate earnings growth and the ongoing exit of foreign investors, according to fund managers and analysts.

Since reaching an all-time high in late September, the Nifty 50 index has dropped by about 13 per cent, a steeper decline compared to the roughly 2 per cent fall in its Asian and global emerging market peers.

This downturn was triggered by a significant slowdown in profit growth among India's top companies. In the October-December quarter, Nifty 50 companies saw earnings growth of just 5 per cent, marking the third consecutive quarter of single-digit increases after two years of double-digit gains, based on brokerage data. READ MORE
 

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSDL's much-awaited IPO likely before April to meet Sebi ownership cap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Securities Depository (NSDL), India’s largest depository, is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by early April, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The move is crucial for complying with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) mandate capping single-entity ownership in market infrastructure institutions at 15 per cent.
 
Sebi granted in-principle approval for the IPO in September 2024, following NSDL’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filing in July 2023. READ MORE
 

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Burman family acquires control, becomes promoter of Religare Enterprises

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Burman family announced today that they have acquired control of the Delhi-based financial services firm, Religare Enterprises, and have been designated as its promoters after an 18-month takeover battle. "We are grateful to our regulators, shareholders, and other stakeholders for their trust and confidence," the Burman family stated.
 
"Our immediate priority is to instill stability, strengthen governance, and drive sustainable growth at the company. Governance, trust, and integrity will remain at the core of our vision as we steer REL towards a future defined by resilience and stakeholder value maximization," said a spokesperson for the Burman group. READ MORE
 
 

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PhonePe begins IPO process, set to become third fintech to list in 5 years

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fintech giant PhonePe announced on Thursday that it has begun preparations for a possible listing in India, over two years after reverse-flipping from Singapore.
 
The announcement coincides with the company's tenth anniversary of business operations. If successful, PhonePe will become the third fintech company to go public in the past five years, following the stock exchange debuts of Paytm and MobiKwik. READ MORE
 
 

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 21, 2025: Religare Ent, CIE Automotive, TCS, Vedanta

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Burman family acquired control of Religare Enterprises and will work with the leadership team and the board to reinforce its strategic direction and enhance long-term value creation. READ MORE
 

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests Short Strangle strategy on Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recommended Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
 
Market is likely to remain range-bound in the near term, adhering to the key Support & Resistance levels established over the past two weeks. READ MORE
 

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Today: Nifty level; Flash Mfg PMI; PhonePe, NSDL IPO; Walmart

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A weak handover from Wall Street and Asia peers may limit upside in the India stock market today. At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting at 22,866 level, down 77 points.
 
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.43 per cent after the country’s January inflation increased to 4 per cent, hitting its highest level since January 2023. Core inflation, too, inched up to 3.2 per cent, surpassing Reuters’ expectations of 3.1 per cent. READ MORE
 

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closes lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets closed lower overnight as investors sold off shares of some popular companies following a weak forecast from retail giant Walmart, raising concerns about the economic outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 450.94 points, or 1.01 per cent, to end at 44,176.65. The S&P 500 shed 0.43 per cent and closed at 6,117.52, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.47 per cent and closed at 19,962.36.
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, February 21, 2025: Concerns surrounding geopolitical developments, US trade tariff concerns and global market moves, along with foreign institutional investors' trading activities are likely to give direction to the Indian share market today.
  Investors will also be keeping an eye out for February's manufacturing and services PMI flash data, along with the RBI MPC minutes, scheduled for release today. 
  At 8:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,843, around 100 points behind Nifty futures' last close. 
  In other development, days after PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump agreed to negotiate the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), government departments have started doing groundwork for the upcoming talks to finalise the contours of the proposed trade deal. The commerce department has initiated preliminary discussions with government bodies to gain a deeper understanding India’s “offensive interests”. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, the RBI received bids worth Rs 1.87 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 40,000 crore at the Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase auction on Thursday. The RBI has purchased Rs 1 trillion of government securities so far via OMO auctions. These interventions are a part of the RBI's efforts to inject durable liquidity in the banking system, market participants said. READ MORE
  Meanwhile, private investors pulled out maximum funds from India when compared to the rest of the world in 2024 as they sold $27.9 billion via 224 exits in their bid to capitalise on high valuations and ample liquidity in public markets, according to a report from Global Private Capital Association (GPCA). Public market exits accounted for $19.1 billion, the highest since 2008. READ MORE
  In the mainline section of the primary markets, shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO will list on the bourses, along with shares of Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO in the SME section.
  Further in the SME section, Beezaasan Explotech IPO will open for subscription, while HP Telecom India IPO and Swasth Foodtech India IPO will see Day 2 of their subscription window.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

