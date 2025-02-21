Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for India markets; Asia-Pacific mostly higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, February 21, 2025: Concerns surrounding geopolitical developments, US trade tariff concerns and global market moves, along with foreign institutional investors' trading activities are likely to give direction to the Indian share market today.

Investors will also be keeping an eye out for February's manufacturing and services PMI flash data, along with the RBI MPC minutes, scheduled for release today.

At 8:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,843, around 100 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

In other development, days after PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump agreed to negotiate the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), government departments have started doing groundwork for the upcoming talks to finalise the contours of the proposed trade deal. The commerce department has initiated preliminary discussions with government bodies to gain a deeper understanding India’s “offensive interests”. READ MORE In other development, days after PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump agreed to negotiate the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), government departments have started doing groundwork for the upcoming talks to finalise the contours of the proposed trade deal. The commerce department has initiated preliminary discussions with government bodies to gain a deeper understanding India’s “offensive interests”.

Elsewhere, the RBI received bids worth Rs 1.87 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 40,000 crore at the Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase auction on Thursday. The RBI has purchased Rs 1 trillion of government securities so far via OMO auctions. These interventions are a part of the RBI's efforts to inject durable liquidity in the banking system, market participants said. READ MORE Elsewhere, the RBI received bids worth Rs 1.87 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 40,000 crore at the Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase auction on Thursday. The RBI has purchased Rs 1 trillion of government securities so far via OMO auctions. These interventions are a part of the RBI's efforts to inject durable liquidity in the banking system, market participants said.

Meanwhile, private investors pulled out maximum funds from India when compared to the rest of the world in 2024 as they sold $27.9 billion via 224 exits in their bid to capitalise on high valuations and ample liquidity in public markets, according to a report from Global Private Capital Association (GPCA). Public market exits accounted for $19.1 billion, the highest since 2008. READ MORE Meanwhile, private investors pulled out maximum funds from India when compared to the rest of the world in 2024 as they sold $27.9 billion via 224 exits in their bid to capitalise on high valuations and ample liquidity in public markets, according to a report from Global Private Capital Association (GPCA). Public market exits accounted for $19.1 billion, the highest since 2008.

In the mainline section of the primary markets, In the mainline section of the primary markets, shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO will list on the bourses, along with shares of Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO in the SME section.

Further in the SME section, Beezaasan Explotech IPO will open for subscription, while HP Telecom India IPO and Swasth Foodtech India IPO will see Day 2 of their subscription window.