Hyundai Motor India stock hits new high; outperforms the market in June

Hyundai Motor India share price today

Shares of Hyundai Motor India hit a new high of ₹2,048.95, gaining 2.4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. Thus far in the month of June the stock price of this passenger car & utility vehicles maker has rallied 11 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex is up less than 1 per cent during the same period.

Currently, Hyundai Motor India trades 4.5 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹1,960 per share. It has bounced back 33 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,542.95 touched on April 7, 2025. The company made its stock market debut on October 22, 2024.

Clarification on volume movement With respect to the recent price/volume behavior in scrip, Hyundai Motor India clarified that the company wishes to state that the same appears to be purely market-driven and the company is not aware of any undisclosed material or event that may have contributed to such movement. The company has no control over the same. ALSO READ: Globe Civil Projects IPO Day 1: Subscription nears 5x, QIBs lead demand Hyundai Motor India has made clarification on receipt of BSE email on 23rd June 2025 in respect of significant increase in the volume of our security across Exchanges, in the recent past.

What’s driving Hyundai Motor India stock price in June On June 2, 2025, Hyundai Motor India announced that its total sales volumes during the month of May 2025 declined to 58,701 units from 60,774 units in April 2025. Availability of few critical models was impacted in May on account of scheduled biannual plant maintenance shutdown, the company said. May is a month of the company’s routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at its Chennai manufacturing facility which affects availability of few critical models. The management said the company continues to witness consistent growth in exports volume and this is a testament to the 'Make in India, Made for the World' philosophy that the company passionately uphold.

Hyundai Motor India expects healthy growth in overseas shipments in the current fiscal year amid a challenging business environment in the domestic market. Exports have gained strong momentum in recent months, and the automaker aims to sustain this trajectory going forward. Going forward, the management said they remain hopeful of a steady increase in demand for both domestic as well as international shipments with reduced uncertainty on the geo-political front and improved macro-economic situation. While the passenger vehicle (PV) industry’s demand remains moderate, analysts expect Hyundai Motor India to post steady growth given its favorable SUV mix and strong export opportunities.