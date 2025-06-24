Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up start on Israel-Iran ceasefire; Asian shares gain upto 2%

Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, June 24, 2025: Equity benchmark indices are likely to open with a gap-up following the Israel-Iran ceasefire announcement by US President Donald Trump. As of 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 25,170 - hinting at a likely opening gain of over 229 points for the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index. Trump announced a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran, signalling a potential end to near two-week conflict in West Asia. The US President said the agreement will begin around midnight Tuesday (EST), with Iran initiating a 12-hour ceasefire followed by Israel. If successful, the full cessation of hostilities will be formalised by Wednesday midnight. Meanwhile, equity markets in Asia were seen quoting with gains up to 2.5 per cent. South Korea's Kospi surged 2.5 per cent, and Taiwan rallied 2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei surged over 1 per cent. Hang Seng and Straits Times were up around 0.7 per cent each. Among commodities - Gold price declined more than a per cent to $3,357 per ounce amid easing geopolitical crisis. Silver prices were down 0.6 per cent. Crude Oil WTI futures plunged 3.4 per cent to $66.23, while Brent Crude Oil futures were down 1.2 per cent at $68.39 per barrel. Overnight in the US, stocks ended on a firm note ahead of ceasefire news. Dow Jones, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained close to 1 per cent each. Back home, technical analyst Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities believes that a sustained move above 25,225 would confirm bullish strength and could lead to further upside.