Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off its upcoming e Vitara electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday. The e Vitara made its first public appearance in Milan, Italy in 2024 and is based on Maruti’s eVX concept, unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.

It’s the first born-electric model (specifically designed for electric powertrains) coming from Maruti’s stable and is expected to go on sale in India in March 2025. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will take on the likes of the recently launched Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV which will hit the road in January 2025.

At the time of the concept’s unveiling in January 2023, officials at Maruti Suzuki had shared that the production version would look very similar to the concept model ‘eVX’. Well, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara does look quite like the concept in terms of design cues and overall silhouette. The production-spec e Vitara looks a tad bolder and has even edges compared to the more angular-looking eVX concept.

Premium cabin and features

The cabin is finished in a dual-tone black and tan theme and where the lower part is finished in black while there has been generous use of soft-touch upholstery finished in tan.

It features a free-standing single-piece panel incorporating the touchscreen and instrument panel while there are physical buttons on the central console as well giving quick access. Other highlights include a flat bottom steering wheel, rotary knob for the gear selector, electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera view and connected car tech among others.

Other features include a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Harman sourced audio system, more than 60 connected car features, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power adjustable driver seat, 7 Airbags, Level 2 ADAS and a split rear seat with 20-degree recline among others.

Maruti’s EV charging initiative

Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to develop a robust charging ecosystem for EVs across the country. This will include home charging solutions as well as a nationwide network of fast chargers available in more than 100 cities. More than 1,500 Maruti Suzuki dealerships across 1000 cities.

Shared platform and battery options

The new Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been developed jointly with Toyota and is based on the new skateboard platform, making the floor flat enough to incorporate the battery pack. Just like the Urban Cruiser HyRyder, Toyota will also bring its own iteration of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, likely to be called the Urban Cruiser HyRyder EV.

The new Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is offered with two battery pack options. The entry-level trims offer a 49 kWh battery pack while higher variants will likely get a bigger 61 kWh setup offering better range and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain delivering more than 500 km of claimed range on a single charge.