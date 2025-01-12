Hyundai Creta Electric interiors revealed ahead of Jan 17 launch: Details

Hyundai is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated Creta Electric on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Korean automaker has been gradually revealing details ahead of its launch, giving us an idea of what the new Creta Electric will look like on the inside and its feature offerings. While the overall cabin design mirrors its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, Hyundai has introduced updates to align with the distinct character of an electric vehicle.

Hyundai Creta Electric cabin features

The SUV will come with a dual-tone granite gray and dark navy interior. It will also feature ocean blue ambient lighting on the console to match the new exterior color. The centre console has a floating design with large cupholders and a rotary dial, likely for drive modes. The steering wheel is new as well, resembling the one on the Ioniq 5. Similarly, the shift-by-wire gear selector has been mounted on the right side of the steering column.

The Hyundai Creta Electric also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology with a power socket placed below the rear seat for charging gadgets like laptops and cameras, among others. The dashboard retains the floating console design, housing two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Sustainable materials used

Being an EV, the Creta Electric’s cabin includes environment-friendly touches, such as seats made from sustainable materials, including recycled plastic bottles for fabric and corn extract for artificial leather upholstery. Additionally, Hyundai is offering 8-way power-adjustable seats for both the driver and co-driver, with a memory function for the driver to enhance comfort levels.

It will also feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a premium eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera view, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and Level 2 ADAS features, among others.

The fully-loaded Excellence trim of the Creta EV will also include payment integration for charging, a digital key that allows the owner to use their smartphone to access the car, single-pedal driving, voice commands for the infotainment system, and Hyundai’s Bluelink in-car connectivity technology.

The Hyundai Creta Electric will have two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The 42 kWh unit will deliver an ARAI-certified range of 390 km, while the larger 51.4 kWh unit will provide a range of 473 km on a full charge. The long-range Creta Electric is claimed to accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. It will also offer three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Hyundai states that the Creta Electric can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 58 minutes using DC fast charging. An 11 kW AC wallbox charger will take around four hours to charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent.