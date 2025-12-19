ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP soars to ₹520 ahead of listing on BSE, NSE

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Early grey market trends suggest a positive debut for Early grey market trends suggest a positive debut for ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) shares , which are set to list today, Friday, December 19, 2025. This comes after the company raised ₹10,602.65 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

Ahead of its listing, unlisted shares of ICICI Prudential AMC were reportedly trading at around ₹2,685 each in the grey market. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹520, or approximately 24.02 per cent higher than the issue price of ₹2,165, according to market sources tracking unofficial activity.

If the grey market trends hold, ICICI Prudential AMC shares could list around ₹2,685 on both the BSE and NSE, indicating potential gains of over 24 per cent for allotted investors. However, analysts caution that GMP remains an unofficial and unregulated indicator, and may not reliably predict the actual market performance post-listing.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO details

The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was a pure Offer for Sale (OFS), with Prudential Corporation Holdings offloading up to 48,972,994 equity shares. The price band for the issue was ₹2,061–₹2,165 per share, with a lot size of 6 shares.

The IPO was open for subscription from Friday, December 12, to Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The offering saw strong investor interest and was oversubscribed 39.17 times overall, largely driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 123.87 times their reserved category. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) oversubscribed by 22.04 times, while retail investors subscribed 2.53 times.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, December 17, with the issue price fixed at ₹2,165 per share. As the public offering was entirely an OFS, ICICI Prudential AMC will not receive any proceeds from the sale. Instead, the proceeds will go to the Promoter Selling Shareholder after deducting offer-related expenses and applicable taxes.