Home / Markets / News / IIFL Securities to approach SAT against Sebi order on taking up new clients

IIFL Securities to approach SAT against Sebi order on taking up new clients

The statement comes after the capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday barred IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for two years for alleged mis-utilisation of client funds

Press Trust of India
IIFL Securities to approach SAT against Sebi order on taking up new clients

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 10:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IIFL Securities is planning to move to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against market regulator Sebi's order that banned the broking house from onboarding new clients for two years. The order does not affect the company's existing business with the existing clients, IIFL Securities, earlier known as India Infoline Ltd said in a filing to stock exchanges.
 
The statement comes after the capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday barred IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for two years for alleged mis-utilisation of client funds.
 
In its order, Sebi found that IIFL has misused the funds of its credit balance clients for settlement of its proprietary trades as well as the trades of its debit balance clients from April 2011 to June 2014, and the said violations were again noticed during March 2017 inspection for the period of FY 2015-16 and 2016-17.
 
"IIFL had acted in complete disregard of the legitimate interests of its credit balance clients and has not only benefitted itself but also provided benefits to its debit balance clients at the cost of its credit balance clients by using funds of credit balance clients to settle its own proprietary trades as well as the trades of its debit balance clients to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees," Sebi had stated.
 
The order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted multiple inspections of the books of account of IIFL for the period April 2011 to January 2017.
 
In a response to Sebi's order, IIFL, late night on Monday, said it is in the "process of preferring an appeal against the said order before Securities Appellate Tribunal".
 
Further, the company said it has always met all its obligations towards exchanges and clients on time. It has always followed a "compliance first approach and carried out business in full compliance in letter and spirit with extant laws and regulations".

Also Read

Sebi bans IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for two years

Abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal constitutionally valid: SC

Reconsider Satyam order: Securities Appellate Tribunal to Sebi

Sebi bans IIFL Securities from onboarding any new clients for two years

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Zee Entertainment slips 7% to hit 52-week low amid heavy volumes

Tata Motors nears record high on improved outlook; zooms 50% so far in 2023

IndiGo hits new peak post 500 Airbus aircraft order; experts see 28% upside

Aurionpro up 5% as board approves preferential issue to Malabar India Fund

Trading terms and timing: All you wanted to know about Gift Nifty index

Topics :SEBISecurities and Appellate TribunalMarketsIIFL

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story