InterGlobe Aviation, the parent firm of IndiGo, has placed an order of 500 aircraft from Airbus, signing the world’s largest ever single-tranche aircraft acquisition deal.
With an order of 480 aircraft already in place, IndiGo’s total outstanding order now stands at nearly 1,000 aircraft. Moreover, with this new order, IndiGo has ordered a massive total of 1,330 aircraft from Airbus since its inception in 2006.
Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of around 304 aircraft.
InterGlobe Aviation’s fleet management has been its absolute bedrock in building a successful cost-efficient airline operation, which got a shot in the arm with the latest order of Airbus A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR aircraft, analysts believe.
“This order highlights the continuation of the low-cost business model for IndiGo even in the international segment which should result in consistent cost expectations. A321 XLR (extra-long range) will offer extended range deeper into Europe and East Asia,” noted Ansuman Deb of ICICI Securities, in a co-authored note with Ravin Kurwa.
They have set a one-year target of Rs 3,000 on the stock, which is roughly 20 per cent higher than the record high level of Rs 2,499.95 it hit in the intra-day trade on Tuesday.
IndiGo has been able to successfully manage its fleet by ensuring continuous increase in capacity along with benefits of associated cashflow, consistently maintaining uniform and fuel-efficient fleet composition, and maintaining operations on single aisle aircraft fleet despite the strategy of increasing international mix to 30 per cent over the next two years and 40 per cent by this decade.
IndiGo’s consistent approach to aircraft management, analysts say, has given it rich dividend by continuously being able to sustain cycles in terms of lowest cost structure and cash accretion.
The latest order will be delivered between 2030 and 2035. The Engine selection for this order will be done in due course, and so will be the exact mix of A320 and A321 aircraft.
“The A320neo family aircraft would help IndiGo lower its operating costs and deliver fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability. It would also help with its sustainability goals, with the company already having realized CO2 reduction of 21 per cent in FY16-23,” said a note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock post the acquisition, with a target of Rs 3,126, as it believes the order will help perk up market share and profit margin in the near-term.
In May 2023, IndiGo recorded its highest-ever market share of 61.4 per cent, capitalising on Go First suspending flights. It had last crossed the 60-per cent mark in July 2020.
Data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that IndiGo flew more than 8.1 million passengers, out of a total of 13.2 million, last month. In the first four months of 2023, IndiGo registered a market share of 54–58 per cent.
IndiGo operates around 1,600 domestic flights every day, which is 58 per cent of all flights in the country.
Financially, InterGlobe Aviation logged net profit of Rs 919 crore in the March quarter of FY23. It, however, reported a net loss of Rs 316.7 crore for the whole financial year. Core debt stood at Rs 3,300 crore as of March 31, 2023, while cash balances were Rs 23,400 crore.
The airline’s passenger (pax) growth was 71 per cent year-on-year in FY23, with load factor rising by 800bps to 82 per cent, and a 21 per cent jump in yields.
IndiGo’s management has guided for ASK (available seat kilometer) growth of 17-18 per cent YoY for FY24, while Q1FY24 is expected to increase by 5-7 per cent QoQ. Pax target is 100 million.