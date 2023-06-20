With an order of 480 aircraft already in place, IndiGo’s total outstanding order now stands at nearly 1,000 aircraft. Moreover, with this new order, IndiGo has ordered a massive total of 1,330 aircraft from Airbus since its inception in 2006.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent firm of IndiGo, has placed an order of 500 aircraft from Airbus, signing the world’s largest ever single-tranche aircraft acquisition deal.