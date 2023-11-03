Home / Markets / News / India debut 50-year bond fully sold on increasing insurer demand

India debut 50-year bond fully sold on increasing insurer demand

The government sold Rs 10,000 crore ($1.2 billion) of the 2073 bond at a cutoff yield of 7.46 per cent, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Malavika Kaur Makol and Ronojoy Mazumdar

India’s auction of the debut 50-year bond met with firm demand Friday, underscoring growing interest from insurance and pension funds for ultra-long papers.
 
The government sold Rs 10,000 crore ($1.2 billion) of the 2073 bond at a cutoff yield of 7.46 per cent, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. That’s lower than the 7.48 per cent forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Investors, including insurers, probably lapped up the paper as they had expressed strong interest before the auction to lock in higher yields to take care of long-term commitments. 

The nation’s burgeoning life insurance and pension fund industries, driven by an expanding middle class, are changing the landscape for India’s $1 trillion sovereign debt market. India’s yield curve has been nearly flat even amid record borrowing by the government as insurers stepped up purchases of long-term bonds.

Issuance of long-term paper was a very specific demand that has was being made to RBI for a long time, said Umesh Tulsyan, managing director at Sovereign Global Markets in Delhi. “If the response is good, RBI will definitely continue offering papers in the ultra-long segment.”

The sale of long-term bonds may help the government elongate the tenure of debt sold and keep its interest costs under control. Today’s cutoff came in lower than 7.54 per cent yield for the 40-year paper auctioned last week. 

The government plans to sell Rs 30,000 crore of the 50-year bond in the October to February period. 

Over one-third of the government’s fiscal second-half bond supply is in papers maturing in 30-50 years. The Reserve Bank of India in September said it plans to add the 50-year bond in response to market demand for ultra-long papers, extending the nation’s yield curve. 

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC meet: How many Rs 2,000 bank notes are still in circulation?

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed 79% in past one month

Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Profit may rise upto 26% Y-o-Y; NIM outlook eyed

Senco Gold hits new high; zooms 86% in 8 weeks on strong earnings hope

SBI Q2 results preview: Analysts expect lender's profit to drop; here's why

Adani Power soars 25% in 7 days; nears 52-week high on strong Q2 results

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiabond marketIndia bond

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story