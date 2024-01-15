Home / Markets / News / India likely to get its first $1 trn market capitalisation firm by 2032

India likely to get its first $1 trn market capitalisation firm by 2032

With a mcap of $213 billion, RIL is currently the most-valued Indian firm

Premium
Samie Modak Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India’s first $1 trillion company by market capitalisation (m­­­­cap) is achievable by 2032 and HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) are seen as lead contenders, ICICI Securities said in a note on Monday. To achieve this, the shares of both the firms will have to appreciate at least 20 per cent annually for the next decade. ICICI Secu­rities believes this is possible if India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerates to 9 per cent per annum and corporate profitability cycle peaks.

“Our calculations suggest that India’s first $1 trillion mcap stock could emerge by 2032. The macro framework is based on the assumption of reaching peak corporate profitability (7 per cent profit-to-GDP ratio) in the listed space, driven by gradual advancement towards peak GDP growth of 9 per cent,” said ICICI Securities analysts Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Other macro assumptions include that the largest stock’s mcap to total listed universe mcap sustains at a long-term average of 6 per cent and no re-rating in price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios from current levels.

“HDFC Bank is the most likely stock with a hurdle rate of 25.5 per cent. RIL could ma­ke it if its profit growth trajectory jumps up to 21 per cent, while Bajaj Finance will need to maintain its past growth rate of 40 per cent over the next decade to reach the $1 trillion mcap milestone,” the analyst duo adds.  The hurdle rate is the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in mcap that is required to reach $1 trillion mcap by 2032.Currently, there are only six companies in the $1-trillion mcap club globally. At the top of the list is Microsoft with a mcap of $2.89 trillion followed by Apple at $2.87 trillion. Saudi Aramco — the only non-US entity in the list — is in third place with a mcap of $2.1 trillion.



With a mcap of $213 billion, RIL is currently the most-valued Indian firm.

In 2001, India’s most valued company had an mcap of $10 billion. Thanks to the bull-market cycle, India got its first $100 billion mcap company in just seven years in 2007.

ICICI Securities believes when an Indian firm reaches the $1 trillion mcap club, there will be at least 30 stocks in the $100bn mcap club.

For financial year 2022-23 (FY23), the profit-to-GDP ratio stood at 4.9 per cent. The brokerage believes India’s GDP growth and PAT-to-GDP ratio will accelerate underpinned by rising investment rate and capex cycle. Other drivers include releveraging, real estate and manufacturing boom, rising per capita discretionary spends, and formalisation effect on income growth.


Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

Outweighing HDFC Bank, better return ratios: How analysts see ICICI Bank Q2

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

Corporates mop up record Rs 9.58 trillion from market in 2023: Report

Medi Assist healthcare IPO subscribed 54% on first day of bidding

Mahindra Group-backed infra investment trust trading debut on Monday

Sebi introduces guidelines for AIFs on holding investment in demat form

Stock of this smallcap iron & steel company has zoomed over 340% in 10 mths

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HDFC Bankmarket capitalisationReliance IndustriesICICI Securities

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story