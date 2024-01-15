India likely to get its first $1 trn market capitalisation firm by 2032

“Our calculations suggest that India’s first $1 trillion mcap stock could emerge by 2032. The macro framework is based on the assumption of reaching peak corporate profitability (7 per cent profit-to-GDP ratio) in the listed space, driven by gradual advancement towards peak GDP growth of 9 per cent,” said ICICI Securities analysts Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani.

Other macro assumptions include that the largest stock’s mcap to total listed universe mcap sustains at a long-term average of 6 per cent and no re-rating in price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios from current levels.

“HDFC Bank is the most likely stock with a hurdle rate of 25.5 per cent. RIL could ma­ke it if its profit growth trajectory jumps up to 21 per cent, while Bajaj Finance will need to maintain its past growth rate of 40 per cent over the next decade to reach the $1 trillion mcap milestone,” the analyst duo adds. The hurdle rate is the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in mcap that is required to reach $1 trillion mcap by 2032.Currently, there are only six companies in the $1-trillion mcap club globally. At the top of the list is Microsoft with a mcap of $2.89 trillion followed by Apple at $2.87 trillion. Saudi Aramco — the only non-US entity in the list — is in third place with a mcap of $2.1 trillion.