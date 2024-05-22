Home / Markets / News / Indian bonds underpricing global index move, says ICICI Prudential AMC

Indian bonds underpricing global index move, says ICICI Prudential AMC

India will be included in JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s key emerging market bond index as of next month

Indian markets
Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Subhadip Sircar and Divya Patil

Markets have yet to appropriately price India’s inclusion into global bond indexes, according to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India will be included in JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s key emerging market bond index as of next month, and foreigners have sent a net $8.2 billion into the eligible bonds since the announcement in September. Still, yields on the benchmark 10-year bond are down only about eight basis points since then, failing to breach the 7 per cent yield level.

“Over the next three to four months, the market would price whatever is to be priced for index inclusion,” Manish Banthia, chief investment officer for debt at over $90 billion manager ICICI Prudential, said in an interview. The “US rates moving higher kind of put a brake on the pricing part. Once US rates come down, pricing will be better and that pricing will not take long.”

The persistent narrative that global interest rates will remain relatively high for a while, as inflation measures in many areas remain sticky, has kept bond yields in many countries elevated. That’s kept yields sticky in India as well, despite the index inclusion, and it’s one reason markets may not have adequately priced entry into the JPMorgan gauges. 

Passive flows into India’s bonds are set to ramp up too, with JPMorgan estimating the securities will attract between $20 billion and $25 billion of foreign money, assuming an index-neutral position. 

As for which bonds to pick, the JPMorgan index is “replicating six- to 7.5-year duration, which effectively means that staying close to the index might be prudent if you have to play that,” Banthia said. “The risk-reward therefore is better toward the belly of the curve, where liquidity is more readily available.”

Once the index-inclusion euphoria plays out, traders will have to look at the growth-inflation dynamics in India for cues on yields, he said.

ICICI Prudential increased the duration across some of its bond funds this year. The modified duration of the government bond fund, a measure of the change in the value of a security to a change in interest rate - stood at 6.26 years in April, compared with 2.06 years in December. 

That fund has returned 7.79 per cent annually over the past five years, the second-best among its Indian peers, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Electoral bonds data: Here's a list of the biggest donors and beneficiaries

Silver may top Rs 1,00,000 on MCX; buy the dips: Praveen Singh of Sharekhan

Zomato, Paytm: What should investors do with new-age stocks? Analysts weigh

Asian stocks edge up on Nvidia hopes, NZ dollar jumps as bond yields spike

Gold rallies on cautious US Fed; check target prices, support levels here

Stocks to Watch, May 22: Apollo Tyres, Biocon, Gulf Oil, Ircon Int'l

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian marketsIndian marketBondsglobal sharesGlobal indices

First Published: May 22 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story