Indices end in red after 8-day rally; Sensex dips 161.41 points

The broader NSE Nifty fell 57.80 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 18,089.85.

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, halting their eight days of rally, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and mixed global market trends.
 
Robust equity buying by foreign institutional investors failed to stop the downward movement as fall in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Larsen & Toubro weakened the overall sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 161.41 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 61,193.30. During the day, it tumbled 330.27 points or 0.53 per cent to 61,024.44.
 
First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

