Indoco Remedies shares rise 5% on receiving EIR for Patalganga API unit

The stock was in demand after the company received EIR from the USFDA for its API manufacturing facility located at Patalganga

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Indoco Remedies shares gained 4.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹251.05 per share. The stock was in demand after the company received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA). 
 
At 10:15 AM, Indoco Remedies’ share price was trading 1.32 per cent higher at ₹242.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 85,192.63.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,237.47 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹348.6, and its 52-week low was at ₹190.  
 
The company has received the EIR for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility located at Patalganga, following a successful Inspection of the said facility from September 15, 2025, to September 19, 2025.
 
“We are pleased to have received the EIR from the USFDA for our API manufacturing facility located at Patalganga. This further reinforces our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance, delivering trusted healthcare solutions to patients worldwide,” said Aditi Panandikar, managing director, Indoco.   ALSO READ: Here's why Tejas Networks share price rose 7% in trade on December 12
 
An EIR is a detailed official report issued by the US FDA after inspecting a drug manufacturing facility. It documents the inspection scope, findings, evidence collected, company responses, and FDA conclusions—providing far more detail than the Form 483 observations issued on-site. Pharma companies and investors closely track EIRs as they reveal remediation needs, compliance risks, and timelines, directly impacting product approvals, site status (NAI/VAI/OAI), and stock sentiment.
 
Indoco Remedies, is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharma company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and APIs. It has seven decades of presence in the Indian Pharma market and a strong foothold in the international market across 55 countries. 
 
The company has 11 manufacturing facilities, out of which seven are for finished dosages and four for APIs, supported by a research and development (R&D) centre at Rabale, Navi Mumbai and a Clinical Research Organisation at Hyderabad. Its manufacturing facilities are of the highest regulatory standards, complying with WHO-cGMP guidelines and have been approved by various regulatory authorities such as, USFDA, UK-MHRA, TGA-Australia, SAHPRA-South Africa, NDA-Uganda, TMDA-Tanzania, MOH-Ukraine, PPB-Kenya, DPML-Ivory Coast, etc.

Topics :Indoco Remedies Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

