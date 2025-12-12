Indoco Remedies shares rise 5% on receiving EIR for Patalganga API unit

Indoco Remedies shares gained 4.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹251.05 per share. The stock was in demand after the company received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA).

At 10:15 AM, Indoco Remedies’ share price was trading 1.32 per cent higher at ₹242.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 85,192.63.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,237.47 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹348.6, and its 52-week low was at ₹190.

The company has received the EIR for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility located at Patalganga, following a successful Inspection of the said facility from September 15, 2025, to September 19, 2025.

"We are pleased to have received the EIR from the USFDA for our API manufacturing facility located at Patalganga. This further reinforces our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance, delivering trusted healthcare solutions to patients worldwide," said Aditi Panandikar, managing director, Indoco. An EIR is a detailed official report issued by the US FDA after inspecting a drug manufacturing facility. It documents the inspection scope, findings, evidence collected, company responses, and FDA conclusions—providing far more detail than the Form 483 observations issued on-site. Pharma companies and investors closely track EIRs as they reveal remediation needs, compliance risks, and timelines, directly impacting product approvals, site status (NAI/VAI/OAI), and stock sentiment.